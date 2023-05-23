David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

Special rapporteur David Johnston stopped short of calling for a public inquiry on Chinese election interference because of classified material would make it impossible.

But Johnston gave five other recommendations Tuesday morning.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(18) comments

G K
G K

Someone please send this old Laurentian coot back to the assisted living facility. He's severely compromised as is his boss the part-time-drama-teacher...

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Should anyone be surprised.... as well as should anyone be surprised no ethics commissioner coming soon.... another layer of insulation against a tyrannical pm

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This was written over a few beers at the cottage one evening well in advance of the announcement of his appointment as the "special rapporteur." I can imagine that were were laughing out loud when they devised this plan to pull the wool over the eyes of Canadians, using the media which is bought and paid for and ridiculous name "rapporteur" was the height of the jokes for the evening.

The most amazing aspect of living in tyranny is how most people around me don't actually understand that we live in tyranny.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Johnson did exactly what he was supposed to do, cover up Liberal(and especially Trudeau) corruption, and try to give some credibility back to a corrupt, dysfunctional Liberal Regime that has done Nothing, and I mean nothing but fill their own pockets, and the pockets of the elites who infest the Liberal/NDP parties. Rod s why Trudeau chose him, and he delivered exactly what was wanted of him, now the MSM parrots can say well, the Liberals are cleared, and it gives them attacking points on Poilievre to silence him.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

The entire report is garbage and Johnston has covered for his buddy Trudumb. Another Trudumb exercise to do nothing and say that everything is fine in Canada and it was all the media's fault.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Nobody is surprised by this report. This is exactly what the Liberals wanted and, unfortunately, what the rest of us expected. The only surprise is that David Johnston, a man who previously exhibited some level of integrity, would sell his soul to the devil. Now this is what he will forever be known for. So sad that everything Trudeau touches turns to rot including this once fine country.

Report Add Reply
Zak007
Zak007

I guess the worst kept secret is out. Everything is OK Canada::) Our Democracy is strong, our institutions are working fine to protect Canadians. We just have to trust the government and trust the PM::)

OMG, are we living in the clown world, where the words have totally opposite meaning, or NO meaning at all? This is WHY this country is broken. But for the ELITES the more broken the country is, the more divided we are, the more fearful we are, that is exactly what they want. Divide and conquer. East vs West, Gender wars, religious wars, race wars (black, white, Asians, indigenous against each other). They want more of the same, more propaganda, more fear, more viruses and vaccines all ready waiting and prepared for us, more learning via ZOOM, more lockdowns, more money printing and inflation, more misinformation and disinformation. This all for our protection, and we just don't understand. They even have a science behind them. The Institutions are working just fine, and we just have to trust the government::) This is really the CIRCUS.

When will this STOP, this is a question. Will this country implode from within, or because of some cataclysmic event like nuclear WW3, that our southern neighbour is marching towards. But NO ONE, absolutely NO ONE is saying STOP, STOP this madness. Let's talk, let's meet together and resolve our differences peacefully. Because in nuclear war WE ALL LOOSE.

Report Add Reply
Tiberius
Tiberius

They operate this way because they believe the people are stupid and that they will get away with it. In that regard, they are not totally wrong.

This is part of a larger trend at play where the Globalists/Liberals/NDP are slowly constructing a totally artificial reality for their zombified cult members to live in. The construction of that reality involves going through what seems like an obvious pantomime to the readers here: appoint a Trudeau crony who does a fake investigation and clears Trudeau of wrongdoing. But you have to keep in mind what the cult members will get out of this: for the rest of their lives if the "Chinese thing" ever gets mentioned, they will be able to immediately reply "there was an investigation that cleared Trudeau of any wrongdoing - nothing was found."

Report Add Reply
Majder
Majder

Investigated themselves and found themselves innocent. Go figure.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

So now what? They cannot be allowed to get away with this. This is the most outrageous act of .... I dont know? What is it? We have not had so much corruption before...

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

Our democracy is built on trust, trust in our institutions, our governments and our fellow Canadians,” said Johnston. Because of people like Johnston and the other inquiry where Trudeau keeps appointing his approved supporters as arbiters the trust of these institutions has eroded to a new low. What a joke! Totally expected. A sham!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Lol

Trudeau infected criminal scum says what?

What a shocking surprise!!

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Edit: Absolutely not surprised that a dear lifelong friend of Trudeau would back up his narcissist buddy. We have no democracy in this country.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Another example of why the Canadian Government is a worthless illegitimate regime and our "democracy" is purely performative while the Covid War Criminals rob and steal with both hands.

Report Add Reply
Clash
Clash

What a Shocking development! Who could have possibly seen that coming! (Read with heavy sarcasm!!)

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Absolutely not surprised that a dear lifelong friend of Trudeau would not back up his narcissist buddy. We have no democracy in this country.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

The Trudeau government is like a bad case of diarrhea that stinks and seems to get every where.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Of course he did.

Apologies to Aaron Gunn, but Canada is not dying, it is already dead.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.