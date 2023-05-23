Special rapporteur David Johnston stopped short of calling for a public inquiry on Chinese election interference because of classified material would make it impossible.
But Johnston gave five other recommendations Tuesday morning.
First, Johnston said foreign government interference is a “real and growing threat.”
Second, the media “misconstrued” their reporting of the relevant intelligence reports.
Third, there are “serious shortcomings” in transferring intelligence from the security agencies to the federal government.
Fourth, a “further government process is required” but not a public inquiry because of the sensitive issues surrounding intelligence reports.
Finally, Johnston said there will be “skepticism from some” even though they “raise legitimate issues.” A review is required but not publicly.
Johnston said “a public inquiry would have been the easy choice, but not the right choice.”
The second part of the mandate to come is holding public hearings.
Johnston opened the press conference by saying Canadians must trust our institutions to trust our elections.
“Our democracy is built on trust, trust in our institutions, our governments and our fellow Canadians,” said Johnston.
“Unfortunately, recent allegations of foreign interference have threatened that trust, raising legitimate questions and also undermining our confidence in our government's ability or willingness to protect our democracy.”
Johnston does explain his connection to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as mainly when Trudeau was younger, as his children skied with the Trudeau children.
The two had contact when Johnston was the Governor General until 2017, but only in an “official capacity.”
"For 40 years, I had no contact with Justin Trudeau, those are the facts,” said Johnston.
Johnston asked for a meeting with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative leader in the past election Erin O’Toole. Poilievre declined the meeting and O’Toole agreed.
O’Toole found out during the meeting that Johnston’s report was at French translation services.
“With this in mind, you might understand how disappointed I was to learn halfway through my meeting that Johnston’s report was already undergoing French translation,” said O’Toole.
“I was flabbergasted and realized that nothing I was going to provide to the special rapporteur was going to impact his work.”
O’Toole stated that the meeting felt like “a box checking exercise” and not an attempt to complete a full report of what happened.
“I was left with the clear impression that my meeting was nothing more than a box checking exercise,” said O’Toole.
Johnston said he contacted Poilievre four times and received no response. He wanted to talk with the Conservatives and reached out to O’Toole.
Johnston said he has “great respect [and] knows very well” O’Toole, who has military and security clearance.
“Mr. O’Toole’s advice was reflected in the final report,” said Johnston.
On February 17, the Globe and Mail released an in-depth report on China’s plan to defeat Conservative politicians in certain ridings.
Several Canadian politicians resigned from their political parties, including MPP Vincent Ke from the Ontario PC caucus on March 10 and MP Han Dong from the Liberal caucus on March 22.
On March 15, Johnston was appointed as the special rapporteur.
Johnston’s mandate as special rapporteur for Chinese election interference had three main parts reported today.
First, Johnston had to assess the extent and impact of foreign election meddling.
Second, Johnston reviewed the federal government’s response in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Finally, Johnston was to make recommendations to deal with foreign meddling.
Another Globe and Mail report on May 1 showed the Chinese government targeted MP Michael Chong and his family. Canada expelled Chinese spy Zhao Wei, who led the campaign against Chong.
China expelled a Canadian diplomat from Shanghai in response to Canada's expulsion.
(18) comments
Someone please send this old Laurentian coot back to the assisted living facility. He's severely compromised as is his boss the part-time-drama-teacher...
Should anyone be surprised.... as well as should anyone be surprised no ethics commissioner coming soon.... another layer of insulation against a tyrannical pm
This was written over a few beers at the cottage one evening well in advance of the announcement of his appointment as the "special rapporteur." I can imagine that were were laughing out loud when they devised this plan to pull the wool over the eyes of Canadians, using the media which is bought and paid for and ridiculous name "rapporteur" was the height of the jokes for the evening.
The most amazing aspect of living in tyranny is how most people around me don't actually understand that we live in tyranny.
Johnson did exactly what he was supposed to do, cover up Liberal(and especially Trudeau) corruption, and try to give some credibility back to a corrupt, dysfunctional Liberal Regime that has done Nothing, and I mean nothing but fill their own pockets, and the pockets of the elites who infest the Liberal/NDP parties. Rod s why Trudeau chose him, and he delivered exactly what was wanted of him, now the MSM parrots can say well, the Liberals are cleared, and it gives them attacking points on Poilievre to silence him.
The entire report is garbage and Johnston has covered for his buddy Trudumb. Another Trudumb exercise to do nothing and say that everything is fine in Canada and it was all the media's fault.
Nobody is surprised by this report. This is exactly what the Liberals wanted and, unfortunately, what the rest of us expected. The only surprise is that David Johnston, a man who previously exhibited some level of integrity, would sell his soul to the devil. Now this is what he will forever be known for. So sad that everything Trudeau touches turns to rot including this once fine country.
I guess the worst kept secret is out. Everything is OK Canada::) Our Democracy is strong, our institutions are working fine to protect Canadians. We just have to trust the government and trust the PM::)
OMG, are we living in the clown world, where the words have totally opposite meaning, or NO meaning at all? This is WHY this country is broken. But for the ELITES the more broken the country is, the more divided we are, the more fearful we are, that is exactly what they want. Divide and conquer. East vs West, Gender wars, religious wars, race wars (black, white, Asians, indigenous against each other). They want more of the same, more propaganda, more fear, more viruses and vaccines all ready waiting and prepared for us, more learning via ZOOM, more lockdowns, more money printing and inflation, more misinformation and disinformation. This all for our protection, and we just don't understand. They even have a science behind them. The Institutions are working just fine, and we just have to trust the government::) This is really the CIRCUS.
When will this STOP, this is a question. Will this country implode from within, or because of some cataclysmic event like nuclear WW3, that our southern neighbour is marching towards. But NO ONE, absolutely NO ONE is saying STOP, STOP this madness. Let's talk, let's meet together and resolve our differences peacefully. Because in nuclear war WE ALL LOOSE.
They operate this way because they believe the people are stupid and that they will get away with it. In that regard, they are not totally wrong.
This is part of a larger trend at play where the Globalists/Liberals/NDP are slowly constructing a totally artificial reality for their zombified cult members to live in. The construction of that reality involves going through what seems like an obvious pantomime to the readers here: appoint a Trudeau crony who does a fake investigation and clears Trudeau of wrongdoing. But you have to keep in mind what the cult members will get out of this: for the rest of their lives if the "Chinese thing" ever gets mentioned, they will be able to immediately reply "there was an investigation that cleared Trudeau of any wrongdoing - nothing was found."
Investigated themselves and found themselves innocent. Go figure.
So now what? They cannot be allowed to get away with this. This is the most outrageous act of .... I dont know? What is it? We have not had so much corruption before...
Our democracy is built on trust, trust in our institutions, our governments and our fellow Canadians,” said Johnston. Because of people like Johnston and the other inquiry where Trudeau keeps appointing his approved supporters as arbiters the trust of these institutions has eroded to a new low. What a joke! Totally expected. A sham!
Lol
Trudeau infected criminal scum says what?
What a shocking surprise!!
Edit: Absolutely not surprised that a dear lifelong friend of Trudeau would back up his narcissist buddy. We have no democracy in this country.
Another example of why the Canadian Government is a worthless illegitimate regime and our "democracy" is purely performative while the Covid War Criminals rob and steal with both hands.
What a Shocking development! Who could have possibly seen that coming! (Read with heavy sarcasm!!)
Absolutely not surprised that a dear lifelong friend of Trudeau would not back up his narcissist buddy. We have no democracy in this country.
The Trudeau government is like a bad case of diarrhea that stinks and seems to get every where.
Of course he did.
Apologies to Aaron Gunn, but Canada is not dying, it is already dead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.