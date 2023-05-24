David Johnston, a former governor general, expressed concern over critics who doubted his integrity in leading the investigation into Chinese election interference.
Johnston cleared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a former “ski buddy,” of any wrongdoing concerning accusations of illegal activity conducted by Chinese government agents, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“What I can say with respect to the allegations of an appearance of a conflict of interest, I took the trouble of seeking a legal opinion from a retired Supreme Court justice, Justice Frank Iacobucci,” said Johnston, 81.
“He was very clear there is no conflict of interest.”
Johnston said over a lifetime of appointments “on none of those previous occasions has my impartiality or integrity ever been questioned.”
“This is the first time it has happened,” Johnston told reporters.
“Let me simply say that’s very troubling for me because this kind of baseless set of accusations diminishes trust in our public institutions and deters people who are publicly minded,” said Johnston.
On March 15, the prime minister appointed Johnston a “special rapporteur.”
Johnston’s mandate was to hold confidential hearings and offer guidance on whether to hold a public inquiry into alleged misconduct by Chinese agents.
“I have not found examples of ministers, the prime minister or their offices knowingly ignoring intelligence, advice or recommendations on foreign interference or being driven by partisan considerations in dealing with these issues,” Johnston wrote in his First Report.
The prime minister praised the “calibre” of the report.
“The calibre of the report he’s put forward leaves me in total confidence,” said Trudeau.
Johnston admitted that he had known the prime minister for several years when they skied at the same Quebec ski resort when Trudeau and Johnston’s kids were teenagers.
“We had a condo in Mont-Tremblant,” said Johnston.
“My friendship with the current prime minister was based only on a few skiing expeditions with my children,” said Johnston.
The former governor general acknowledged he was also a member of the Trudeau Foundation and had donated to the charity “$300 or $400 a year” he said.
On Tuesday, Conservative Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre referred to Johnston as a “ski buddy” of the prime minister and stated that he did the job that was requested of him by dismissing claims of election fraud by Chinese agents.
“None of his recommendations can be taken seriously because he is in a conflict of interest,” said Poilievre.
“David Johnston is Trudeau’s ski buddy, chalet neighbour, family friend and member of the Trudeau Foundation,” said Poilievre.
“He has no business in this job because it is a fake job he is incapable of doing impartially.”
“Their problem has been too much secrecy, not too little,” said Poilievre.
“Justin Trudeau wants to cover up the facts because they are very embarrassing to him. He was either negligent or complicit in Beijing’s interference in our democracy. He doesn’t want us to know which it is.”
Bloc Québécois MPs also questioned Johnston’s credibility.
“Johnston chose to protect the Liberal Party rather than the people,” said MP Alain Therrien (La Prairie, QC).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(10) comments
big fat lie...you are as biased as it gets....SMH
Trudeau's ski buddy Johnson asked another Trudeau Foundation buddy member Frank Iacobucci if there was any conflict of interest in this "family investigation". Just like the Sopranos always keep it in the family.
No, you are not biased, you are utterly corrupt.
[thumbup]
Old notion that I was raised on - “if you’re sincere, you don’t have to say it, it will speak for itself”.
Unfortunately for Johnston there is no credibility or objectively speaking for him, he sold his soul a long time ago.
He now knows that he will be welcome at the next family reunion, where they can giggle at how stupid Canadians are!
Gaslighting at its finest. It is the fault of Canadians who dare question the integrity of the rapporteur that is leading to a distrust in these institutions of Canada. He insists our distrust of the institutions is in no way related to his corruption.
This reminds me of former president Richard Nixon’s famous protestation, “I am not a crook.”
His self-righteousness is utterly appalling albeit not surprising as the rot in Herr Trudeau's fascist regime runs deep.
Almost like trudeau wrote the report himself. So disappointed in Johnston. Thought he was one of the few with some integrity. Our " dear leader " may have something on him.
