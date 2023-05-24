David Johnston
David Johnston, a former governor general, expressed concern over critics who doubted his integrity in leading the investigation into Chinese election interference.

David Johnston First Report

Johnston cleared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a former “ski buddy,” of any wrongdoing concerning accusations of illegal activity conducted by Chinese government agents, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

big fat lie...you are as biased as it gets....SMH

Vince_403
Vince_403

Trudeau's ski buddy Johnson asked another Trudeau Foundation buddy member Frank Iacobucci if there was any conflict of interest in this "family investigation". Just like the Sopranos always keep it in the family.

northrungrader
northrungrader

No, you are not biased, you are utterly corrupt.

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Frank Jack
Frank Jack

Old notion that I was raised on - “if you’re sincere, you don’t have to say it, it will speak for itself”.

Unfortunately for Johnston there is no credibility or objectively speaking for him, he sold his soul a long time ago.

nocows
nocows

He now knows that he will be welcome at the next family reunion, where they can giggle at how stupid Canadians are!

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Gaslighting at its finest. It is the fault of Canadians who dare question the integrity of the rapporteur that is leading to a distrust in these institutions of Canada. He insists our distrust of the institutions is in no way related to his corruption.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This reminds me of former president Richard Nixon’s famous protestation, “I am not a crook.”

guest1019
guest1019

His self-righteousness is utterly appalling albeit not surprising as the rot in Herr Trudeau's fascist regime runs deep.

Hunter1
Hunter1

Almost like trudeau wrote the report himself. So disappointed in Johnston. Thought he was one of the few with some integrity. Our " dear leader " may have something on him.

