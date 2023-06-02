David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

Liberal and New Democrat MPs voted together Thursday evening to prevent David Johnston from being summoned to testify regarding his involvement with the Trudeau Foundation (TF). 

Trudeau Foundation and China Flag

The Commons Public Accounts committee, with a vote of 6 to 4, decided to adjourn the debate on an order that would have compelled Johnston to appear as a hostile witness, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

Forcing an individual who is involved with Trudeau's latest scandal to testify is too harsh according to the LIbs and NDPs? All these enquiries and investigations are just a farce.

guest1019
guest1019

Well, I guess that makes everything okay doesn't it. Well done, Herr Trudeau you fascist despot.

Creepy Little Dictator
Creepy Little Dictator

He's independent but he only answers to the Liberal Party, not to all MPs in Parliament. So he's not independent.

Vince_403
Vince_403

NDP MP's must each be given their personal Trudeau Liberal Pooper Scoopers when appointed to committees.

Delby
Delby

I wonder if, out of self-shame, and out of respect for all who serve and have served, should this man wear those decorations on his chest?

