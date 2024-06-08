Johnston out as chief of election debates commission

In a move signaling a potential shift in the Federal Leaders' Debates Commission, David Johnston, the 82-year-old acting chief, will no longer be at the helm. Blacklock's Reporter says while not directly fired, a cabinet order has paved the way for Michel Cormier, the commission's executive director and a former CBC-TV reporter, to assume the duties of the debates commissioner in the event of Johnston's "absence or incapacity."Johnston, who turns 83 this month, has been under scrutiny since the House of Commons voted to remove him as the special rapporteur on Chinese election interference last year. His report had found no evidence of ministers or the prime minister ignoring intelligence on foreign interference, contradicting subsequent findings by the Commission on Foreign Interference.Johnston's leadership has been questioned due to his perceived close ties to the Liberal Party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as his hiring of a Liberal Party donor, Sheila Block, as his legal advisor. Block's law firm received nearly $4.5 million for their services.The change in leadership comes ahead of the next federal election, and the debates commission plays a crucial role in shaping the format and content of the leaders' debates. Cormier's appointment may signal a fresh start for the commission, as it works to restore trust and credibility in the electoral process.Johnston's departure from the commission marks the end of an era, as he has been a prominent figure in Canadian politics and public life. His legacy, however, has been tarnished by the controversy surrounding his report and his perceived bias.