David Johnston
David Johnston stepped down as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's “special rapporteur” effective the end of June.

Johnston has been leading an investigation into Chinese foreign interference in the last two federal elections since March when appointed by Trudeau.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

Treason should really be punishable for an election official. NO exceptions!

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Good, finally! But Straight Shooter is right; they will have to find some other Liberal flunky. Maybe just one whose connections are more hidden.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Good news!

But in reality, Turdeau/Castro will find another criminal flunky to do his criminal puppet work.

Report Add Reply

