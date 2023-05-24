Han Dong MP (Don Valley North, ON), during his re-election as a Liberal candidate in 2021, “continued to maintain close relationships” with China's Consulate in Toronto, according to former governor general David Johnston’s report on Chinese election interference.
However, no reason was provided for these relationships.
“I can report the following,” wrote Johnston in his First Report on Chinese interference.
“Irregularities were observed with Mr. Dong’s nomination in 2019 and there is well-grounded suspicion the irregularities were tied to the China Consulate in Toronto with whom Mr. Dong maintains relationships.”
“In reviewing the intelligence, I did not find evidence that Mr. Dong was aware of the irregularities or the Consulate’s potential involvement in his nomination,” wrote Johnston.
“The prime minister was briefed about these irregularities, although no specific recommendation was provided. He concluded there was no basis to displace Mr. Dong as the candidate for Don Valley North.”
“He continued to maintain close relationships with the China Consulate at least through the 2021 election,” wrote Johnston.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Dong stated that he did not do anything wrong or have any connection with China during his election campaigns.
“I know my campaign,” Dong told reporters on March 21.
“Has the People’s Republic of China played a role in your nomination, your election?” asked a reporter.
“No, absolutely not,” replied Dong.
“Do you dispute that the Chinese Consul helped in your nomination?” asked a reporter.
“I’ve never been offered nor would I accept any help from a foreign nation,” replied Dong.
“Are you categorically saying that the Chinese government did not have a role in your nomination?” asked a reporter.
“You can check,” replied Dong.
“Can you categorically say that they did not help you?” asked a reporter.
“Yes, I can just say that,” replied Dong.
“To my knowledge, I was not offered, I was not told, I was not informed, nor would I accept any help from a foreign country whether it be my nomination or my election campaign.”
Dong left the Liberal caucus on March 22 after a Global News report revealed his contact with Chinese diplomats.
In an April 21 court filing, Dong admitted to having at least 12 phone calls with China's Ambassador in Ottawa and Consul in Toronto.
“It is common practice for MPs to speak with diplomats as part of their work, particularly if their constituents require access to services provided by these diplomats,” Dong’s lawyers wrote in a $15 million statement of claim alleging libel.
“Defamatory broadcasts suggest Dong had a nefarious and improper relationship with Chinese diplomats,” wrote lawyers.
“This is untrue.”
“Dong’s relationship with the Chinese Ambassador and the Consul General are professional,” wrote his lawyers.
“They are not close friends. To the best of Dong’s knowledge, he had phone conversations with the Consul General five times and the Ambassador seven times between 2020 and 2022.”
Johnston's First Report did not reveal the number of contacts Dong had with Chinese diplomats during the 2021 campaign or provide a reason for his discussions with the Ambassador or Consul during the election.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
I investigated myself and found no wrong doing......
