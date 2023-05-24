Han Dong

Han Dong 

 Courtesy CBC

Han Dong MP (Don Valley North, ON), during his re-election as a Liberal candidate in 2021, “continued to maintain close relationships” with China's Consulate in Toronto, according to former governor general David Johnston’s report on Chinese election interference.

David Johnston First Report

However, no reason was provided for these relationships.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

I investigated myself and found no wrong doing......

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.