Joly claims automaker pitched secret export plan beyond U.S. market

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says an unnamed automaker is quietly developing a plan to export Canadian-built passenger vehicles to Asia and the Middle East, though opposition MPs questioned whether such a strategy is realistic.Speaking before the Commons industry committee Tuesday, Joly said automakers are looking to reduce their reliance on the American market, which currently buys the vast majority of vehicles assembled in Canada.“I am not stating this because it is something I wish,” Joly told MPs. “My point is I am getting that from automakers.”Blacklock's Reporter said Joly refused to identify the company involved, saying the information was commercially confidential.About 90% of Canadian vehicle production is exported to the United States, a dependency Joly said manufacturers are increasingly concerned about.“Our goal is to leapfrog what is going on in the North American market and be able also to produce the best cars in the world, for the world, so basically not being hostage to our geography here in North America,” Joly previously told CTV’s Power Play on Feb. 5.Conservative MP Adam Chambers challenged the minister over repeated claims that Canadian automakers could successfully export vehicles to markets outside North America.“It’s a line you have used a few times,” Chambers said during committee questioning.“Yes, of course, and I stand by it,” Joly replied.Chambers pressed the minister on whether the federal government had conducted any economic analysis proving Canadian-built vehicles could compete in overseas markets such as Asia, Europe or the Middle East.“Is there economic analysis the government has done that shows it is viable for Canadian automakers to produce vehicles here to export to Asia or Europe?” Chambers asked.“Or the Middle East,” Joly interjected..Joly did not provide evidence of any federal analysis supporting the business case, instead saying global outreach by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government was aimed at opening international opportunities.“The question is, are you aware of any economic analysis at your department, or any department in the government, that supports the notion Canadian automakers can export vehicles?” Chambers asked again.“I get your point, but this is not up to the government to make that assumption,” Joly replied.Chambers later asked whether Honda or Toyota had specifically indicated they could manufacture vehicles in Canada for export to Asia or the Middle East.“We’ve been approached by companies, and I can’t say which one because obviously that is business confidential information,” Joly answered.“No company has come to any committee on Parliament Hill or gone to the media to suggest that this is a viable business plan,” Chambers said.“Listen, I am telling you that’s what we’re getting, information,” replied Joly.When asked whether Canada’s auto sector could survive without access to the U.S. market, Joly said the government must prepare for multiple outcomes.“I think we need to be able to work on many scenarios,” she said.