Joly claims Canadians 'don't want elections' — latest poll disagrees

NANAIMO: Melanie Joly has claimed that Canadians "don't want elections," arguing that the people of this country simply want the Liberals to do their job.The foreign affairs minister admitted that things weren't going well in the Canadian economy, but maintained that her party was capable of righting the ship.."What I heard this summer was Canadians don't want elections," Joly told reporters at the Liberals' caucus retreat in Nanaimo, BC. "They just want us to do the job. They just want us to govern, and that's what we're doing. We're governing; we're taking tough decisions ... because times are tough."She went on to acknowledge that the cost of living was far too high and that people are "frustrated with it," vowing to "reduce the cost of things and services." Joly listed off a series of policies the Liberals have put in place or are working on, including dental care and affordable housing, though she did not explain how the government would tackle the skyrocketing price of just about everything. She did, however, say the addition of "new people" to help the Liberals would hopefully ensure the economy bounces back.According to a poll conducted by Leger following the end of the Liberal-NDP agreement, Canadians are ready for more than just a small change. It found that a plurality of voters, 38%, want an election "this fall," slightly more than the 37% who said "in October 2025, as it is planned." The data showed that Conservatives have the most support, with 45%, compared to just 25% for the Liberals and 15% for the NDP.