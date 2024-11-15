Joly claims she put China in its place at APEC

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters on Friday she had another stern meeting about foreign interference with her Chinese counterpart while at the APEC summit in Peru.Joly said she "sent a clear message" to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that Canada "would never accept any foreign interference." A federal report released in June found there were several parliamentarians impacted by foreign interference, including "a few" operating under the influence of the CCP. A report from the CCP last week boasts of interfering with a staggering 41 candidates in the 2019 election. Joly travelled to Beijing in July to meet with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi — she reported the meeting went well upon her return to Canada, but Chinese media said actually she was reprimanded..Chinese media reports Joly 'reprimanded’ after being summoned for unannounced meeting.“The goal when it comes to our relationship with China is that, of course, we'll always defend Canada’s interests, but we need to have a predictable relationship, and that's my job,” Joly told reporters Friday morning outside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which she attended with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.“And so that's why I was engaging with Wang Yi following my visit in Beijing.”“I raised achievements we were able to work on, which is a recent air transport agreement with China, and also cooperation to combat fentanyl, and at the same time, raised foreign interference, and also the public inquiry link to foreign experience, sending clear messages to China that we’ll never accept any foreign experience.”“We talked also about Haiti, Ukraine, DPRK (North Korea) as well as the Middle East.”.Some Parliament Hill suspects in foreign interference named .Joly during the press conference went on to claim other nations of the world are looking to Canada on how to deal with the political change in the United States. She said President-elect Donald Trump’s return to Washington will cause other world leaders to consult with Canada on how to “adapt.”No country in the world understands the US better than Canada, said Joly, telling reporters other leaders were already asking for advice.“If there's a country in the world that understands the United States, it's Canada.”"That's why there are so many delegations, so many countries, coming to see us to ask about how we, they, can adapt.”"I think Canada's influence is actually increasing because of the impacts that the world is now facing with the new administration.".CCP says it interfered with 41 candidates in Canadian 2019 election — claims 20% success rate