Joly denies claims she is seeking French ambassador role

Mélanie Joly is pushing back against reports suggesting she may leave federal politics to pursue a diplomatic post.Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday, Canada’s industry minister denied rumours that she is seeking an appointment as Canada’s ambassador to France.“Absolutely not,” Joly said when asked whether she had interest in the role. “I’m focused on my job right now, which is to be the minister of industry and to fight for every single job in this country at a time of trade tensions.”The comments follow a Toronto Sun report earlier this week citing unnamed sources who claimed Joly was seeking the appointment..The position is currently held by former Liberal cabinet minister Stéphane Dion, who was appointed in 2022 by then–prime minister Justin Trudeau.Joly said her work remains centred on domestic economic and geopolitical priorities.“I have a very strong sense of duty towards my country,” she said. “My expertise in business and geopolitics is very useful for Canada right now.”Speculation about Joly’s future comes as several former senior cabinet ministers from the Trudeau era transition into new roles.Last week, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland was named to a role with the Rhodes Trust beginning next summer. Freeland has said she will not run in the next federal election but has not resigned her seat. She left cabinet in September to serve as Canada’s special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine..Meanwhile, former justice minister David Lametti, who previously served as principal secretary to Prime Minister Mark Carney, was appointed Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations earlier this fall. He assumed the role on Nov. 17.Sources have also indicated additional diplomatic appointments may be forthcoming. Bill Blair, who served as defence minister earlier this year, is reportedly expected to replace Ralph Goodale as high commissioner to the United Kingdom. No formal announcement has been made.Former energy minister Jonathan Wilkinson is also rumoured to have been offered a posting in Brussels as ambassador to the European Union. He remains in caucus, as does Blair, and no appointment has been confirmed.Both ministers continue to serve as Liberal MPs while speculation continues around diplomatic reshuffling.