Joly promises new American spending in Canada but won't name companies

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says several American companies are preparing to spend money in Canada, but she is refusing to identify the businesses, disclose the amounts involved or provide details of the proposed projects.Joly told reporters Wednesday she expects to announce “good news” about American corporate spending in Canada following discussions with political and business leaders south of the border.“I have engaged with Democrats and Republicans,” said Joly. “Fundamentally what I have done in the United States is attract investment.”“I think I will be able to have good news on investment by different American companies to Canada, and that’s exactly what I am doing,” she said.“That will continue to be my strategy in the United States and around the world.”Blacklock's Reporter said Joly did not say how many American corporations were involved, when announcements could be expected or how much money the companies might spend.The latest comments follow earlier statements by the industry minister about confidential business plans involving Canadian automakers and overseas markets.During a May 25 appearance before the Commons industry committee, Joly claimed an unidentified automaker had approached the federal government about exporting Canadian-built passenger vehicles to markets in Asia and the Middle East.The claim came as Canada's automotive industry faced questions about its heavy dependence on the American market, which accounts for an estimated 90% of Canadian vehicle production.Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, Ont.) questioned whether Ottawa had conducted economic studies showing Canadian automakers could profitably export vehicles to overseas markets.“Is there economic analysis the government has done that shows it is viable for Canadian automakers to produce vehicles here to export to Asia or Europe as an example?” Chambers asked.“Or the Middle East,” Joly replied.“Well, you know, that’s exactly why the Prime Minister has been going around the world.”.Chambers pressed the minister on whether automakers had actually told the government they believed overseas exports were commercially viable.“It’s your testimony that Canadian automakers have approached the government to say they believe there is a global market?” he asked.“Absolutely,” Joly replied.Chambers then asked whether major manufacturers such as Honda or Toyota had indicated they could build vehicles in Canada for export to Asia or the Middle East.“We’ve been approached by companies, and I can’t say which one because obviously that is business, confidential information,” Joly said.Chambers questioned why no automaker had publicly confirmed such a strategy.“No company has come to any committee on Parliament Hill or gone to the media to suggest that this is a viable business plan,” he said.“Listen, I am telling you that’s what we’re getting, information,” Joly replied.No resulting export agreement or confirmed overseas sales arrangement was identified in the account of Joly's earlier testimony.The minister has also faced questions about her claims concerning Canada's standing in the global artificial intelligence industry.Speaking to the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce last October 15, Joly described Canada as one of only three countries capable of competing at the highest levels of artificial intelligence development.“There are three countries on Earth right now that really are competitive in artificial intelligence,” she said.“You know what? Canada is part of that, and that was because of sustained investments on the part of the Government of Canada over the past 30 years, but I must say particularly in the last 10 years, in artificial intelligence.”Joly did not identify a source supporting the three-country comparison..She acknowledged Canada continued to face challenges turning technological research into commercially successful products.“Now, the problem Canada has a lot is commercialization,” she said.“One thing that is clear is there are no tariffs on technology and services. That’s really important to remember.”However, a 2024 report by the Commons human resources committee presented a different picture of artificial intelligence adoption among Canadian businesses.The report, Implications Of Artificial Intelligence Technologies For The Canadian Labour Force, cited figures submitted by Toronto Metropolitan University in 2023.“Canada ranked 21st out of 38 OECD countries when it comes to artificial intelligence adoption in business,” the committee wrote.The ranking measured business adoption of artificial intelligence rather than overall research capabilities or technological development.Joly's latest statements about prospective American corporate spending have yet to be accompanied by company names, confirmed dollar figures or timelines for the proposed announcements.