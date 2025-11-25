Joly rumored to exit cabinet for Paris role as Liberals move past Trudeau era

Multiple political and government sources say Industry Minister Mélanie Joly may soon exit Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet, with discussions underway about her possible appointment as Canada’s next ambassador to France.According to the Toronto Sun's Liberal and non-Liberal sources, Joly has been actively seeking the Paris posting, which includes residence at the historic Hôtel de Rigny near the Élysée Palace. The position is currently held by former foreign affairs minister Stéphane Dion. Some insiders have noted that the move would resemble a 2017 scenario when then-prime minister Justin Trudeau reassigned Dion from cabinet to a diplomatic role in Europe..According to the Toronto Sun, reaction within the Liberal caucus has been mixed, though several party members privately welcomed the prospect of her departure, citing concerns about her tenure as Industry Minister.If Joly steps down, she would join a growing list of senior Trudeau-era figures leaving federal politics. Former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland is departing to become the next Warden of Rhodes House and CEO of the Rhodes Trust. Bill Blair is reportedly being considered for Canada’s High Commissioner posting in London, and Jonathan Wilkinson is said to be seeking an ambassadorship with the European Union in Brussels..The cluster of departures marks a noticeable shift away from the Trudeau wing of the Liberal Party, with two of his most prominent ministers now preparing to leave. The diplomatic appointments are expected to be finalized together to allow multiple by-elections early in 2025. That timing could help the governing party frame the departures as part of an organized renewal rather than a talent drain.Speculation continues over whether Carney will conduct another cabinet shuffle before the parliamentary break, with mid-December emerging as a likely target. If confirmed, it would mark the third cabinet revision this year, an unusually rapid pace for a new leader. However, those close to the process say Carney is still evaluating ministerial performance and determining which figures fit his long-term political strategy..Several ministers are rumoured to be at risk of reassignment or removal, including Immigration Minister Lena Diab and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree who the Conservative party has been targeting in the House of Commons heavily .Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is also reportedly increasingly isolated within cabinet over disagreements on energy and natural resource policy.Coordinating several by-elections at once presents political risk, but senior Liberals argue the timing could be favourable. The NDP remains without a permanent leader, and Conservatives appear focused on Pierre Poilievre’s leadership review rather than broader campaign planning.Carney’s team is working to recruit new candidates for high-profile openings in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, though some insiders acknowledge that uncertainty surrounding a minority government may deter potential contenders.There is an expectation that major changes within the Liberal Party will occur within the coming weeks. If that is to b e the case the Liberals will be well positioned for an early-Spring election with new talent replacing Trudeau's old guard.