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Joly says Chinese automakers eager to enter Canadian EV market

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly
Industry Minister Mélanie JolyWeiXin
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Cdnpoli
Melanie Joly
Raquel Dancho
Ted Falk
Chinese EVs
Uyghur Muslim forced labour
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Western Standard
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