Joly signed off on secret party celebrating Kabul retreat

Then–foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly personally approved a closed-door ceremony where federal diplomats celebrated their own flight from Kabul in 2021, internal records show.

Blacklock's Reporter says the event, billed as a “good news story,” was held at department headquarters in Ottawa with no reporters allowed.

Access To Information memos described the Afghanistan Evacuation Recognition Ceremony as the only government event to recognize staff for their role in abandoning the embassy ahead of the Taliban takeover.

More than 500 employees were invited, though only about 80 showed up on October 26, 2022.