Joly turns to private consultants for advice on U.S. relations

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is outsourcing advice on Canada’s trade and political relationship with the United States, despite her department employing more than 6,000 staff and operating trade offices in 15 American cities. A federal notice to contractors says the department needs outside consultants to provide “current intelligence and support” on U.S. politics, economics, technology, and trade.Blacklock's Reporter said the contract, which can run up to four years, calls for private analysts to track protectionist moves in Washington and prepare reports, presentations, and email updates for Joly and senior officials. “Canada’s response to increased protectionism must extend beyond the traditional approach of counter-tariffs,” said the department’s Statement of Work. .“It requires a fundamental rethink of Canada’s comparative advantage and potential for domestic and international growth absent the United States as a reliable partner.”No budget figure was released, though the department acknowledged consultants could be flown to Ottawa for meetings. The scope includes monitoring presidential actions on tariffs, industrial policy shifts, and their effect on Canadian manufacturing.Critics questioned why such work cannot be handled in-house, as the Department of Industry already has 6,168 employees and a network of Canadian trade offices in major U.S. cities from New York and Washington to San Francisco and Seattle..Joly told MPs Thursday that Canada must stand firm against U.S. tariffs, but did not mention the new contracts. “We will stand up for workers, we will stand up for businesses, and we will build Canada strong,” she said.Last year, as foreign minister, Joly boasted Canada had a “unique and profound understanding” of the United States, citing close ties with American policymakers. Now her own department says outside help is needed to manage what it calls a “fundamental rethink” of the relationship.