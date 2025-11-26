News

Joly under fire after deputy admits she never read $15-billion Stellantis subsidy deal

Melanie Joly
Melanie Joly Courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Melanie Joly
Stellantis
Jeremy Patzer
Iqra Khalid
Marie-Helene Gaudreau
Department of Industry,
Philip Jennings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news