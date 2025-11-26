Joly under fire after deputy admits she never read $15-billion Stellantis subsidy deal

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is facing sharp questions after her top official admitted she never read the $15 billion Stellantis contract she has been defending, even as the automaker prepares to cut 3,000 jobs.Blacklock's Reporter says Deputy Industry Minister Philip Jennings told the Commons government operations committee that Joly had no need to review the full agreement, and that he himself has never seen an unredacted version.Jennings said only about 10 federal employees have actually read the costly deal.Pressed by Liberal MP Iqra Khalid on how ministers handle negotiations and redactions, Jennings said the process varies and noted Joly was new to the file and not involved in negotiating the contract. He said she is briefed only on select elements.Joly previously told MPs she understood the Stellantis agreement and urged critics to “just look at the contracts.” Opposition members have repeatedly asked what job guarantees cabinet tied to its multibillion-dollar subsidy package, but key terms remain hidden..The committee ordered the Department of Industry to disclose all confidential clauses, but Jennings refused, citing commercial secrecy and warning that revealing details could damage trust with corporate partners and undermine future deals. He insisted redactions were shaped through direct talks with Stellantis.Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer challenged the department for ignoring Parliament’s order, demanding to know who “had the marker in hand.” Jennings said the company ultimately decided what would be shared.Bloc MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau blasted the arrangement, saying corporate interests cannot outrank taxpayers. “Who is the boss?” she asked. “Is it the government or the company?”