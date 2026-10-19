Jon Alberta Patriot faces insults at Forever Canadian rally as councillor condemns hostility from federalists

CALGARY — With referendum day finally here, one Albertan has been rethinking his neutrality on the question foremost in everyone’s minds: should Alberta stay in Canada or begin the path to becoming a sovereign nation?Sylvan Lake town councillor Taylor “Teej” Johannesson says the hostility and insults he has seen being directed at independence supporters are making him increasingly willing to consider secession from Canada despite remaining undecided on the issue.In a video recently posted to his TikTok account, Johannesson criticized what he referred to as a stark difference between independence and federalist supporters..“I'm dealing with a million other issues and social issues and societal issues and cultural issues and council issues, et cetera. But here's what I'm seeing on the ground,” he said.“On the independent side, I see passionate people, they were out in the freezing cold in the winter, handing out information, collecting petition signatures, and genuinely worried about the future we're leaving our kids under Canada's current direction. These aren't angry radicals. They are good, intelligent Albertans peacefully exercising their democratic rights and trying to have a real conversation based on their lived lives and their lived experiences."However, he noticed a much different attitude among federalists he had encountered.“I'm seeing vitriol, I'm seeing name-calling, I'm seeing threats, and I'm even seeing reports and videos of physical intimidation and violence,” he stated..CANCELLED BY THE WOKE MOB, VINDICATED BY VOTERS: Sylvan Lake coach makes comeback as town councillor.“Instead of solid counterarguments or detailed information showing why staying in Canada is better, it's mostly ad hominem attacks, mockery, and of course, the left's favourite, surface-level slogans. They're not debating the ideas. They're attacking the people, and that's how I believe they must be wrong. When you don't debate ideas and you attack people, you can't be right.”His criticism comes as there have been multiple reports of pro-independence signs being torn down and vandalized throughout the campaign, as well as many independence supporters being confronted by those who feel they have betrayed Canada.Over the weekend, prominent independence supporter Jon Alberta Patriot filmed himself at the last Forever Canadian rally in Edmonton before the referendum and captured several confrontational exchanges with pro-Canada supporters.The October 18 footage shows Jon approaching rally attendees and repeatedly asking why they believed Albertans wanted to leave Canada..In one exchange, a woman responded, “Because they're racist,” before walking away.“I love you, and I wish you were smarter,” another woman told him.Yet another interaction was decidedly more hostile, with one man challenging Jon’s right to identify as an Albertan while carrying an Alberta flag.“Go back to where you came from,” the man told Jon.“This is where I'm from,” Jon replied.“No, you're not,” the man stated.“None of us are. Are you Native? No, you're not. Go back to where you came from.”“Okay. All right. God bless. Have a great day,” Jon said as he walked away.“Man, the tension is really intense.”According to his account of the event, he was met with “hostile looks, insults, and an orange-vest volunteer blocking my path.”“I wanted to understand what opponents think motivates independence supporters,” he said.“Some challenged my flag and identity. But I kept looking for conversation instead of confrontation... I repeatedly asked people why they thought Albertans support separation. I felt that some hadn't seriously considered that perspective. But the people who stayed to talk offered more complicated answers than the insults suggested.”.The footage also captured a more constructive discussion with Mr. Canada, who has been repeatedly seen at pro-Canada rallies throughout the referendum campaign and who acknowledged independence supporters had a variety of grievances but suggested political divisions often get in the way of shared concerns.“It's crazy how similar the people are when you really get down to it and talk to each other,” Mr. Canada said.“We've got this culture war going on. There's so much tribalism dividing us, but at the same time, we all care about so many similar issues... When we stop talking to each other, right, that's when things get really bad.”For Johannesson, that willingness to engage in debate has become a central factor in how he now views the independence movement.“What's striking is how the two sides treat neutrality, so the independence folks respect it. They understand I haven't dived into it yet and actually want to share real information so I can make up my own mind,” he stated..FILDEBRANDT: Alberta football coach sacked for his views on trans ideology.“The anti-independence crowd seems to treat neutrality as a betrayal. I've been called a traitor because I'm neutral. If you're not automatically on their side, you are the enemy, and that's leftism in a nutshell.”He added that the difference in how he has been treated by the federalist side has begun to influence his thinking.“That contrast alone is starting to sway me towards at least listening more seriously to the independent side because that's human nature if you actually have a brain to think and you're not having a bias,” he said.“I'm not going to blindly oppose something that might be a better path for Alberta's future, and it might be. That would be foolish... But right now, the behaviour I'm seeing from the stay crowd is making me question their position more than anything else. When one side responds to disagreement with aggression and insults, while the other side responds with information and respect, it tells you a lot about the confidence in their own arguments.”