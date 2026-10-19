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Jon Alberta Patriot faces insults at Forever Canadian rally as councillor condemns hostility from federalists

Sylvan Lake town councillor Taylor “Teej” Johannesson (left) and Jon Alberta Patriot.
Sylvan Lake town councillor Taylor “Teej” Johannesson (left) and Jon Alberta Patriot. WS Canva
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Sylvan Lake
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Sylvan Lake Councillor
Alberta independence movement
Taylor "Teej" Johannesson
forever canadian
jon alberta patriot
Mr. Canada
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