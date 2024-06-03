Jordan Peterson and Maxime Bernier say 'Enough!' as Pride Month begins

Pride month had barely begun when famed psychologist Jordan Peterson and People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said it had gone on long enough.In a thread posted to Twitter (“X”), Peterson slammed the month, the season, its ever-evolving flags and acronyms, gender affirmation, and the Trudeau government's endorsement of all of it.."And enough of the ever-extending idiot acronym that only the propagandized insiders can even remember," Peterson wrote, calling it LGBTETC.Peterson said that "'gender-affirming' butchers and liars" would be the "death first of the gay community, which never was a 'community'" because it is deeply divided on the issue. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party, Peterson wrote, "The celebration of casual hedonistic self-centered sex is not the celebration of love," but pride, just as its slogan said."I believe people when they say what they mean. And now it's a whole bloody season. Not a parade. Not a day. Not a week. Not a month. A season. Why? Because self-absorbed narcissists have no limits," Peterson wrote."The outer edge of no limits is where the real monsters live. A warning."The former University of Toronto professor even challenged the idea that pride was inclusive."It excludes everyone who is not part of the bloody rainbow brigade, and purposefully," he wrote."It excludes everyone sensible enough to keep their private lives private."Peterson said the Canadian government should stay out of the sexual politics."The government has absolutely no business involving itself in any of this. None," Peterson posted."Even @JustinTrudeau's almost equally reprehensible father said and so famously 'There is no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.'"Peterson's initial June 1 post has been viewed more than 1.1 million times. On June 2, Bernier echoed Peterson's cry of "Enough!" .In a letter to PPC supporters, Bernier said that Pride Season, which runs through the end of September, was "nothing to be proud of.""Over the next few months, Canadians will see the Pride flag everywhere, and will be bombarded with woke propaganda about sex and gender," Bernier wrote."My immediate reaction to all of this is: We don’t care 'who you are and who you love, openly and proudly.'"Nobody should be 'proud' of their sexuality."Gays and lesbians aren’t discriminated anymore. Get over it!"Nobody should be “proud” either of how confused they are about their gender identity, or the mental disorders they suffer from."The worst aspect of this Pride circus is that it isn’t about defending anyone’s rights anymore."It’s about legitimizing radical gender ideology, normalizing obscene behaviour in public, and criminally promoting the brainwashing, sterilization, and mutilation of children."It’s time sane Canadians stand up and say they’ve had enough."We don’t need to have this nonsense shoved in our face for a whole season!"