Jordan Peterson may sue Trudeau for his baseless claims about taking Russian money

Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson is looking into taking legal action against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for falsely claiming he is influenced by Russian funds. "I don't think it's reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor," said Peterson, as he considers a defamation lawsuit against Trudeau. Trudeau at the Commission on Foreign Interference Wednesday alleged the famous author and podcaster receives money from Russian state media RT. The prime minister claimed the same was the case for American journalist Tucker Carlson. He did not provide any evidence. Peterson told the National Post he has never, "not ever in the past and not now," taken money from Russia."It's a very serious accusation," he said."You should have done your bloody homework and if you're going to make accusations, you should have at least got them right. I don't think it's reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor and I don't find it amusing.""How I got dragged into this, I don't know, because I haven't been implicated in that even peripherally, but I don't think Trudeau is informed enough to understand what the hell's going on, period, but certainly not in the broader social media space."While he's tempted to pursue the lawsuit, at the same time Peterson said even with a reasonable chance of winning, it's "losing game.""I know what lawsuits are like and they're a pain, and I'm not interested in being burdened down with that sort of pain, practically speaking," said Peterson."But by the same token, how about you don't defame me when you're the prime minister, especially stupidly.""I've been talking to my family about (whether) I have a moral obligation to go after him for defamation. He's not like my neighbour, he's the prime minister." Peterson noted it was outrageous and ignorant of Trudeau to accuse him of taking foreign money, given that he has been warning about foreign interference in Canada and the US. Earlier in October, Peterson released a podcast about "bad actors and foreign powers," such as Russia, China and Iran, covertly meddle in North American media and social media spaces."I'm just not involved in this scandalous issue with Russia at all, not a bit. It's worse than that, because I've been informing myself as to foreign media manipulation, in detail," said Peterson."So, it's one thing to go after an enemy, let's say, if you're going to cast idiot aspersions, but it's really not very bright to do it to someone who's actually working to solve the bloody problem that you're commenting on."