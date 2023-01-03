Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson's rallies on Canadian campuses often draw protests.

 Courtesy YouTube

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) is demanding he do a course about social media etiquette. 

“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” said Peterson in a Tuesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Bob25
Bob25

If Dr. Peterson hasn't made Fox News, particularly Tucker Carlson aware of this situation, I suggest he do so immediately. Re-training? Really? This sounds like Communist China.

