Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) is demanding he do a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” said Peterson in a Tuesday tweet.
BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.
Peterson said he has been accused of harming people. He added none of the complainants are past or present clients or acquainted with any of them.
Peterson said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If Peterson objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
About a dozen people from all over the world submitted complaints about his tweets and comments he made on The Joe Rogan Experience over four years, claiming they harmed people. He said the CPO decided to pursue these complaints even though they could have been dismissed as vexatious.
Peterson said Canada is now a place where “practicing professionals can have their livelihoods and public reputations threatened in a very serious manner for agreeing with the Official Opposition and criticizing major government figures.” The terms of his punishment will be announced publicly if he complies.
He went on to say he has the second most serious category of punishment levied against him and has been deemed high risk to reoffend.
He warned Canadians their doctors, lawyers, psychologists, and other professionals are “now so intimidated by their commissar overlords that they fear to tell you the truth.” This means Canadians' care and legal counsel has been rendered unreliable.
Peterson reiterated he faces public disgrace, mandatory political re-education, a disciplinary hearing, and the potential loss of his licence for agreeing with Poilievre and disagreeing with Trudeau.
“I am willing (if @CPOntario concurs, which they won't) to make absolutely every word of all this fully public so that everyone can decide for themselves what is actually happening,” he said.
“And to let the chips fall where they will in consequence.”
Peterson said in November had been welcomed back on Twitter.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
If Dr. Peterson hasn't made Fox News, particularly Tucker Carlson aware of this situation, I suggest he do so immediately. Re-training? Really? This sounds like Communist China.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.