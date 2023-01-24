Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson 

 Courtesy University of Toronto

Dr. Jordan Peterson said he was fooled into getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot in May 2021 and despite pushes from the Canadian and American governments to take up a vaccine regime, he said he won’t get fooled again.

Actually, he said on Twitter ‘over my dead body.’

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously anyone with over a 1 centimetre high forehead now knows that the “vaccine” is at least a thousand times more dangerous to your health than covid

And that’s a gross understatement as it’s probably more like 10,000 times more dangerous

I remember I was shocked that such a brilliant man like JP got the initial injections but good for him for waking up now as he is a Canadian treasure

Big104
Big104

Follow the money!!!!

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

For a very intelligent and principled guy, it is surprising that capitulated. Better late than never to wake up I suppose.

G K
G K

How many lib MPs are up to their 5th shot now (other than the idiot in charge)?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

to G K but a saline solution is no biggie...and I would suggest that over the other,,

