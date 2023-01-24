Dr. Jordan Peterson said he was fooled into getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot in May 2021 and despite pushes from the Canadian and American governments to take up a vaccine regime, he said he won’t get fooled again.
Actually, he said on Twitter ‘over my dead body.’
Peterson said in May 2021 he would be getting the jab because he believed he had insufficient antibody levels after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.
He tweeted, "Off to be vaccinated today. Despite having Covid (sic) last May, my antibody levels appeared insufficient to prevent re-infection. Hope Ontario opens up soon."
He was met with a severe backlash after his Tweet.
Indy100 noted at the time some of his fans and followers online expressed concern over his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine and potential long-term health risks.
Peterson suggested Thursday he "got vaccinated because I naively believed the woke force-mongers would leave me the hell alone thereafter. Fool me once...."
He was responding to a tweet from Israeli artificial intelligence researcher Eli David that said, "I got COVID shots in 2021, because I believed the claimed clinical trial results, and trusted the FDA. But looking at mountains of evidence since, I no longer think I made the right decision. These shots are much more dangerous and much less effective than claimed."
Speaking with BlazeTV host, Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report in Nov. 2021, Peterson said "I got vaccinated. And people took me to task for that. And I thought, 'All right, I'll get the damn vaccine.' Here's the deal, guys: I'll get the vaccine, you f***ing leave me alone!"
But he, and everyone who got vaxxed, weren’t left alone, he said. The Trudeau government still required testing for COVID-19 when exercising rights to leave and return to Canada.
In a tweet Saturday in response to a notice from the CBC the country's chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, was once again pushing booster shots — Peterson wrote, "How about 'over my dead body.'"
Tam and the Trudeau government have been pushing the bivalent booster shot on Canadians, many of whom have yet to get it since it was made available last fall.
Tam said Friday, "It's still too early to stop taking the personal protective measures that have helped us weather the COVID storm."
In the US, the Biden administration is also pushing booster shots.
The Associated Press reported the Food and Drug Administration recently proposed rolling out COVID-19 boosters once a year, every year, for adults and children. While 80% of Americans have received at least one dose, only 16% have lined up to get the latest boosters.
In the Wall Street Journal, Allysia Finley noted over the weekend "the public-health establishment’s praise for the bivalent shots shouldn’t come as a surprise. Federal agencies took the unprecedented step of ordering vaccine makers to produce them and recommending them without data supporting their safety or efficacy."
She added, "Three scientific problems have arisen. First, the virus is evolving much faster than the vaccines can be updated. Second, vaccines have hard-wired our immune systems to respond to the original Wuhan strain, so we churn out fewer antibodies that neutralize variants targeted by updated vaccines."
"Third, antibodies rapidly wane after a few months."
In December, Peterson said, "It's worse than I thought. I trusted the vaccine process more than I should have. I thought the lockdowns and masks were a terrible idea, but I still thought we could rely on public health and science."
Peterson expressed skepticism about the vaccine in 2021 and accurately saw the future relating to vaccine manufacturers, saying, "COVID is not going away. It will mutate indefinitely, sped along in some senses by the vaccines themselves. And when is it a sufficiently 'new variant' to panic? How about when pharmaceutical company shares drop?"
Recent Twitter Files and internal documents from Meta/Facebook show there was a lot of money made, personally and corporately, from the vaccines.
The Daily Mail reported Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla personally earned $50 million in compensation over 2021 and 2022 and that Pfizer's saw revenue tripled to more than $100 billion since the start of the pandemic.
Newsweek indicated Moderna earned $12.2 billion in profit in 2021, mostly from its vaccine production. The company had not been able to turn a profit before 2021.
According to the company's earnings report released in February 2022, its "total revenue was $18.5 billion for the full year 2021, compared to $803 million in 2020."
And US News reported sinking sales of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 have recently hurt its revenue.
(5) comments
Obviously anyone with over a 1 centimetre high forehead now knows that the “vaccine” is at least a thousand times more dangerous to your health than covid
And that’s a gross understatement as it’s probably more like 10,000 times more dangerous
I remember I was shocked that such a brilliant man like JP got the initial injections but good for him for waking up now as he is a Canadian treasure
Follow the money!!!!
For a very intelligent and principled guy, it is surprising that capitulated. Better late than never to wake up I suppose.
How many lib MPs are up to their 5th shot now (other than the idiot in charge)?
to G K but a saline solution is no biggie...and I would suggest that over the other,,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.