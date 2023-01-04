Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson's rallies on Canadian campuses often draw protests.

 Courtesy YouTube

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he will be initiating a constitutional challenge over his psychologist licence being at risk of being suspended, but has little faith it will succeed. 

“And I can't believe I am now faced with the necessity of doing such things and not believing they will work,” said Peterson in a Tuesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s hilarious what a “woke” terrorist state Canada has become and how weak, cowardly and worthless our institutions are

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

The Colleges of Physicians & Surgeons were largely successful having their doctor members be controlled during covid, so this will embolden other professional societies to do likewise. One solution is to ensure that there are at least 2 profesional "societies" that a practitioner can join to get their license. In law, the big firm partners control their associates, and lawyers that venture out into other domains of employment typically dont need their license to practise law, so either go inactive, or give up their license altogether. (Ezra Levant is an example)

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

This is so bad I don't even know what to say.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

1st they try to silence you.

2nd they arrest you.

3rd they kill you.

