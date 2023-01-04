Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he will be initiating a constitutional challenge over his psychologist licence being at risk of being suspended, but has little faith it will succeed.
“And I can't believe I am now faced with the necessity of doing such things and not believing they will work,” said Peterson in a Tuesday tweet.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
Peterson confirmed he would be initiating a lawsuit after Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he did not want his psychologist licence to be suspended.
“Regulated professionals are now terrified into silence by their respective colleges,” he said.
“This means they are no longer able to say what they believe to be true.”
It's worse than you think in Canada @elonmusk. Regulated professionals are now terrified into silence by their respective colleges. This means they are no longer able to say what they believe to be true. And who needs that from their lawyers, physicians -- or psychologists? https://t.co/sWvIPVHU0e
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
It’s hilarious what a “woke” terrorist state Canada has become and how weak, cowardly and worthless our institutions are
The Colleges of Physicians & Surgeons were largely successful having their doctor members be controlled during covid, so this will embolden other professional societies to do likewise. One solution is to ensure that there are at least 2 profesional "societies" that a practitioner can join to get their license. In law, the big firm partners control their associates, and lawyers that venture out into other domains of employment typically dont need their license to practise law, so either go inactive, or give up their license altogether. (Ezra Levant is an example)
This is so bad I don't even know what to say.
1st they try to silence you.
2nd they arrest you.
3rd they kill you.
