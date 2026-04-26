Journalist Barbara Kay faces multiple human rights complaints over gender identity commentary from Jessica Yaniv

Veteran Canadian journalist Barbara Kay is facing three human rights complaints in British Columbia over her public commentary on gender identity, with legal backing from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.The complaints, filed with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal, stem from social media posts and published commentary in which Kay used prior names and male pronouns when referring to an individual who identifies as transgender, and expressed critical views on gender identity claims.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it is providing legal representation to Kay, an award-winning columnist whose work has appeared in multiple.According to the filings, the first complaint alleges discrimination based on gender identity or expression and sex, arguing that Kay’s posts in March 2025 caused reputational harm and psychological distress..A second complaint, filed the following day, alleges retaliation. It claims Kay’s public response — describing the original complaint as trivial and continuing to use prior names and pronouns — was intended to discourage the complainant from pursuing legal action.A third complaint relates to a March 30, 2026 interview and published content, alleging that Kay’s refusal to use preferred pronouns and her rejection of the complainant’s gender identity amount to discrimination contributing to stigma and emotional harm.The complainant, Jessica Simpson (formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv), has been involved in a series of past human rights and civil proceedings. Courts have previously described Simpson as a “prolific litigant,” with multiple unsuccessful cases filed in recent years.Kay has defended her position, stating, “I would never give credence to something as a reality when it is not a reality.”Yaniv has also filed five seperate human rights complaints aginst the Western Standard,Constitutional lawyer Marty Moore, representing Kay through the Justice Centre, said the complaints raise serious concerns about freedom of expression.“Compelling people to affirm one’s own identity rather than reality is a gross violation of the Charter guarantee for freedom of expression,” Moore said. “Solutions for societal debates, including about the appropriate protections for women and girls, require that people be able to speak honestly and accurately.”.He added that limiting speech based on subjective interpretations of identity would undermine public debate.The tribunal has not yet determined whether it will accept the complaints for hearing.The Justice Centre says it relies on donor funding to support legal cases it believes protect fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression in Canada.