Image courtesy of Press Watch

An initiative seeking to guide and coordinate climate coverage worldwide is telling journalists to frame the 2024 elections around climate policies.

Covering Climate Now (CCNow), an initiative co-founded in 2019 by the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation in association with The Guardian and WNYC-FM, now includes more than 460 partners in 57 countries whose total audience is two billion people. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

guest688
guest688

Trust Climate Science... I think people would trust the science if it was not based on Spectral Evidence which refers to a witness testimony that the accused person's spirit or spectral shape appeared to him/her witness in a dream at the time the accused person's physical body was at another location. It was accepted in the courts during the Salem Witch Trials. The evidence was accepted on the basis that the devil and his minions were powerful enough to send their spirits, or specters, to pure, religious people in order to lead them astray.

In spectral evidence, the admission of victims' conjectures is governed only by the limits of their fears and imaginations, whether or not objectively proven facts are forthcoming to justify them.

Report
thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Whose facts ???

They might be entitled to their opinions but not entitled to their version of facts!!

Liberal Science fiction

Report
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

“Climate change” is OBVIOUSLY the new “Covid”

The plan is obviously to piggyback fascist control in on “climate change emergency”

That’s why the globalists have an army of arsonists working worldwide

Report

