JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock drop UN climate alliance

JPMorgan Chase and institutional investors BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) are dropping the UN (United Nations) Climate Action 100+ initiative. New York-based JPMorgan Chase said it left the alliance because its in-house climate action goals are sufficient enough. "The firm has built a team of 40 dedicated sustainable investing professionals, including investment stewardship specialists who also leverage one of the largest buy side research teams in the industry," JPMorgan Chase said in a statement per Fox News. "Given these strengths and the evolution of its own stewardship capabilities, JPMAM (JP Morgan Asset Management) has determined that it will no longer participate in Climate Action 100+ engagements."BlackRock will be making a substantial scale back rather than quitting the alliance outright, though the investor, along with State Street, said the UN’s climate agenda has gone too far and have voiced concerns over possible legal issues. The Financial Times reported BlackRock has withdrawn all its America-based business from the UN agreement, but has a smaller, international branch with similar “sustainable” initiatives that will stay on with the UN climate goals. State Street said it left the alliance because Climate Action 100+'s "phase 2" commitments conflicted with its internal policies. "SSGA has concluded the enhanced Climate Action 100+ phase 2 requirements for signatories are not consistent with our independent approach to proxy voting and portfolio company engagement," State Street said in a statement, per the Financial Times.The second phase of the alliance involves investors to actively engage with clients to reduce their amount of carbon emissions. It is expected to go into effect in 2024. The UN climate action alliance was established in December 2017 on the agreement from several international corporations to implement “sustainability” action. It now includes more than 700 financial institutions collectively responsible for a $68 trillion in assets under management, per Fox News. "More than 700 investors are committed to managing climate risk and preserving shareholder value through their participation in the initiative," a Climate Action 100+ spokesperson told the publication. "Since its inception, Climate Action 100+ has experienced remarkable growth — and that has only continued.""The initiative has recently entered its second phase, which offers more ways investor signatories can participate," the spokesperson added. "Last autumn alone, more than 60 new signatories joined, and we expect interest to continue growing."