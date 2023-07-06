Joe Biden

 

A Louisiana judge has blocked the Biden administration from contacting social media companies to discourage or censor speech.

Judge Terry A. Doughty of the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, issued a preliminary injunction in Missouri v. Biden prohibiting multiple key Biden administration officials and agencies from having any contact with social media companies with the intent to discourage or censor speech protected by the First Amendment.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

guest399
guest399

This is why America is great and Canada is not.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

This is an important step in the right direction. Recent reporting from the Twitter Files and other sources showed just how pervasive govt control over social media was. We saw the ugly reality of how information is curated by those with an interest in one set of narratives over others. If there was honest discussion about the trade offs involved in lock downs etc, our society may have been able to reach more optimal outcomes. Instead we had divisive polices that delayed the development of a generation of children, created structural harm to our economy and greatly weakened the fabric of society. When we needed decisions based on honest assessments and cost/benefit analysis, we got censorship and pejorative labels applied to people who in the end were correct.

