Tamara Lich

 Courtesy Public Order Emergency Commission/YouTube

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber got off to an exasperating start for Justice Perkins-McVey and the defence lawyers on Friday morning after Perkins-McVey took the prosecution to task for introducing late information.

 Thursday’s trial ended abruptly following “confusion between judge, prosecution, and defence over the scale of the alleged criminal conspiracy involving Tamara Lich/Chris Barber, with the prosecution stating the conspiracy involved both defendants ‘and [unspecified] others.’”

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

The Liberal persecutors think they should get away with it like their master Justin...

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

The court gives the Crown ProPERsecutor a slight slap on the wrist. When the 'show trial' under Castreau's regime finds them 'guilty', the 'Just-Us' system can then claim a perfectly fair trial, based upon this slap on the wrist.

Leave it to Castreau's regime to persecute a woman, a grandma besides! Let's not forget West Point Grey Academy, reporter Rose Knight, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott, etc.

The good news is that the mysoginistic narcissist WILL face a PROPER trial before THE Judge. He has ONE chance of avoiding eternal punishment and that is Jesus.

Unfortunately, my 'flesh' truly hopes he doesn't repent, and that such Justice is VERY soon!

