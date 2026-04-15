Judge questions sentencing priorities for prioritizing foreign-born criminals in Ontario extortion ruling

TORONTO — An Ontario Superior Court judge has raised concerns about sentencing principles in Canada while imposing a 28-month prison term on a man convicted of extortion and distributing an intimate image without consent.
In a recent decision, Justice Antonio Skarica said the justice system is at a critical point in determining how to balance the interests of victims and offenders, particularly in cases involving individuals without legal immigration status in Canada.
The comments came during the sentencing of Boss Omeire, a Nigerian national and former international student, who was convicted of extorting a woman in March 2023, sharing an intimate image of her without consent, and breaching bail conditions.
Court records indicate that Omeire demanded money from the complainant and threatened to distribute explicit material if she did not comply. After receiving payment, he proceeded to share the material online.
The judge found that the offender deliberately used the images to intimidate and psychologically harm the victim, describing the conduct as a serious invasion of privacy and dignity.
The Crown had sought a sentence of two years less a day, while the defence argued for a lesser penalty. Family members of the accused requested a conditional discharge, citing potential immigration consequences and personal circumstances.
The case also highlights ongoing legal debate over whether immigration status and potential deportation should influence sentencing decisions. The issue has been raised in other recent rulings, including in Quebec, where concerns have been expressed about inconsistent sentencing practices for non-citizens.
According to the decision, Omeire had been in Canada since 2014 as a student but no longer held valid immigration status at the time of the offences and was subject to a removal order. His studies in chemical engineering were interrupted due to the criminal proceedings.
The court also noted that Omeire violated bail conditions by continuing to contact the complainant after his arrest.
In sentencing, the judge emphasized the seriousness of the offences, including the lasting psychological harm caused to the victim and the need for denunciation and deterrence in cases involving intimate partner violence and image-based abuse.