Judge questions sentencing priorities for prioritizing foreign-born criminals in Ontario extortion ruling

TORONTO — An Ontario Superior Court judge has raised concerns about sentencing principles in Canada while imposing a 28-month prison term on a man convicted of extortion and distributing an intimate image without consent.

In a recent decision, Justice Antonio Skarica said the justice system is at a critical point in determining how to balance the interests of victims and offenders, particularly in cases involving individuals without legal immigration status in Canada.

The comments came during the sentencing of Boss Omeire, a Nigerian national and former international student, who was convicted of extorting a woman in March 2023, sharing an intimate image of her without consent, and breaching bail conditions.