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Judge rejects Kevin O’Leary-backed data centre bid to halt First Nation challenge

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Kevin O'Leary and Chief Sheldon SunshineX screenshot
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Municipal District Of Greenview
Kevin O'Leary
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
Chief Sheldon Sunshine
O'Leary Digital
Parminder Johal
Wonder Valley project
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