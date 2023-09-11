Tamara Lich

 Courtesy Public Order Emergency Commission/YouTube

The judge in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, Heather Perkins-McVey, has reserved another two weeks for court proceedings as the Crown attempts to include nine witnesses to give “observational testimony” to further their pursuit of the Carter Application. 

Lich and Barber each face charges mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer, counselling mischief not committed, counselling intimidation not committed and counselling to obstruct a police officer not committed. Barber is also facing a charge of counselling to breach a court order not committed. 

