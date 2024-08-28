News

Judge says men convicted in Coutts blockade were ready for shootout with police

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick
Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick Courtesy Bridge City News/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chris Carbert
Anthony Olienick
mischief trial
Jason Lavigne
Justice David Labrenz
Coutts court case
conspiring to kill a police officer
possession of a dangerous weapon charge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news