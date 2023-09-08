Expected to “follow the evidence,” a judicial inquiry into the alleged Chinese election fraud is investigating party nomination meetings, as stated by the cabinet on Thursday.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, documents have pointed out irregularities in the 2019 Liberal Party nomination, which was won by MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON).
“We want to show Canadians that issues affecting our democracy go beyond partisan considerations,” Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters. The broad scope of an inquiry “was unanimously supported by the opposition parties.”
“Will this inquiry take a look at what happened in the Party nomination process?” asked a reporter.
“The terms of reference were deliberately written to give the inquiry and the Commissioner the ability to follow the evidence,” replied LeBlanc.
“That’s what an independent judicial inquiry does.”
On March 22, Dong resigned from the Liberal caucus after a Global News report showed his interactions with Chinese diplomats.
In a subsequent libel filing on April 21 in Ontario Superior Court, Dong acknowledged having had at least 12 phone conversations with the Chinese Ambassador and Consul in Toronto.
A May 23 First Report by “rapporteur” David Johnston said Dong “continued to maintain close relationships” with Chinese diplomats through the 2021 campaign.
“Irregularities were observed with Mr. Dong’s nomination in 2019 and there is well-grounded suspicion the irregularities were tied to the China Consulate in Toronto with whom Mr. Dong maintained relationships,” said the First Report.
Dong has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He has not been questioned by any parliamentary committee. On May 31, Dong voted with Opposition MPs in supporting a public inquiry into allegations of election fraud involving foreign agents.
According to the details released on Thursday, a full investigation, following the Inquiries Act, will be carried out to examine any interference by "foreign states or non-state actors" in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
An initial report from this investigation is expected by February 19, 2024.
The inquiry will be led by Judge Marie-Josée Hogue from Montreal, who was appointed to the Quebec Court of Appeal by the Conservative Party in 2015.
Justice Hogue was appointed as one of 39 new judges by then-Justice Minister Peter MacKay on June 19, 2015. According to Elections Canada filings, a donor with the same name and a Montreal address had previously contributed $1,750 to the Conservative Party.
Justice Hogue had worked for 26 years at Heenan Blaikie and Associates, a now-closed law firm in Montreal. This firm had notable associates such as Pierre Trudeau, Jean Chretien, and Paul Rouleau, who led the 2022 Freedom Convoy inquiry. Heenan Blaikie dissolved in 2014.
“We look forward to Justice Hogue setting up the Commission of Inquiry and beginning this work,” Minister LeBlanc said on Thursday. All work must be completed next year.
“How much of this inquiry will be in public?” asked a reporter.
“Justice Hogue will decide that,” replied LeBlanc.
“That’s what an independent inquiry does.”
“Are the cabinet and the prime minister willing to publicly testify?” asked a reporter.
“Justice Hogue hasn’t prepared a witness list,” replied LeBlanc.
“Obviously, we as a government will want to be present and available as she does her work,” said LeBlanc.
“I would not imagine I or my colleagues or senior officials would want anything but to be available and forthcoming.”
On Thursday, Opposition House leader Andrew Scheer stated that a majority of MPs, all but members of the government caucus, voted for an inquiry last March 2, March 23 and May 31.
“Conservatives will be watching like hawks to make sure Canadians get the real answers they deserve about foreign inference in our democracy,” said Scheer.
“Much time was wasted and much additional damage to Canadians’ faith and confidence in our democratic systems occurred. We are where we are.”
As of September 8, Canada has expelled one Chinese spy for targeting the families of two MPs, Conservative Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and New Democrat Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC).
Cabinet said it ignored a 2021 warning from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service about Chinese agents active in federal ridings before the election.
On August 10, the cabinet said it was “highly probable” that the Chinese Embassy used WeChat in Chinese to slander MP Chong in May.
Another MP from the Conservative party, Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, BC), said that a campaign on WeChat was why he lost the 2021 election.
(5) comments
This Judge came from the same law firm as Pierre Trudeau and Jean Chretian. Yip, that sounds like a Liberal puppet. LOL. 2 more years of JT and singh. Will the voters wake up to the fact these guys are just WEF Elite puppets who are trying to make Canada just like China. Ontario voters need to wake up!!
Uh-huh. Anything that escapes Le Blanc's lips should be treated with caution.
Canada's judiciary is an arm of Justin's Liberal Party...
Expect this "judge" to be deaf, dumb and blind. He is just another Trudeau lackey and minion.
I have absolutely no confidence in this judge or any other judge, the judicial system is so corrupted with radicals and extremists, and I believe this guy was picked by the liberals becuase he will give the liberals the result they want.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.