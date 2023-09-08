Dominic LeBlanc
Expected to “follow the evidence,” a judicial inquiry into the alleged Chinese election fraud is investigating party nomination meetings, as stated by the cabinet on Thursday.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, documents have pointed out irregularities in the 2019 Liberal Party nomination, which was won by MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON).

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

This Judge came from the same law firm as Pierre Trudeau and Jean Chretian. Yip, that sounds like a Liberal puppet. LOL. 2 more years of JT and singh. Will the voters wake up to the fact these guys are just WEF Elite puppets who are trying to make Canada just like China. Ontario voters need to wake up!!

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Uh-huh. Anything that escapes Le Blanc's lips should be treated with caution.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Canada's judiciary is an arm of Justin's Liberal Party...

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Expect this "judge" to be deaf, dumb and blind. He is just another Trudeau lackey and minion.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I have absolutely no confidence in this judge or any other judge, the judicial system is so corrupted with radicals and extremists, and I believe this guy was picked by the liberals becuase he will give the liberals the result they want.

