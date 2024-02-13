‘JULIA’S CREEPY PORTRAIT’: Montreal art teacher sells students’ art online

A junior high school art teacher in Montreal, QC, is accused of selling his students’ artwork on his personal website, to the tune of $118 apiece. According to CTV, the school board said it is “aware of the situation and is taking these allegations very seriously” and an investigation is “underway.”Mario Perron of Westwood Jr. High is accused of selling more than 90 pieces of his students’ artwork online, all of them named “Creepy Portrait,” proceeded by the students' names. .Perron describes himself as a “life-long student of art” on his website, claiming his work has been showcased in private collections across Canada, the US, Spain and Italy.“The first perpetual question is where does an artist's inspiration come from,” Perron’s website reads. “The only answer I can give is… everywhere.”Students at Westwood Jr. High, curious to explore their teacher’s website Sunday night, found their art was available for purchase printed on mugs, clothing, and phone cases, per CTV News..Parents are “extremely” displeased.Michael Bennett found both his daughters’ artworks on the teacher’s personal website. “I’m extremely disgusted with this person,” Bennett told CTV News. “It’s extremely...it’s unbelievable. “Is Perron asking for these types of portraits to be done so it meets the market? I’m not quite sure on that aspect. However, I am not impressed at all with this person. I’m not impressed with the school, or the school board … (My daughters) feel cheated.”.“Imagine your 13-year-old son coming home from school today with a story that his art teacher is selling students’ artwork online at $94 per drawing without their prior knowledge!? That is completely insane,” another parent, Joel DeBellefeuille, tweeted. “I’m sure I’m not the only parent that wants answers.”As of Monday, links to students’ artwork on Perron’s site led to other works presumably created by himself and social media handles linked to the art teacher have been taken down.