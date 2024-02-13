News

‘JULIA’S CREEPY PORTRAIT’: Montreal art teacher sells students’ art online

‘JULIA’S CREEPY PORTRAIT’: Montreal art teacher sells students’ art online
‘JULIA’S CREEPY PORTRAIT’: Montreal art teacher sells students’ art onlineCourtesy Mario Perron (and students, allegedly)
Loading content, please wait...
Plagiarism
School Board
Artwork
junior high school art teacher
Westwood Jr. High
Montreal, QC
Mario Perron
art theft
social media handles
personal website
parents and kids

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news