Julie Payette

A west Ottawa school named after former astronaut and governor general Julie Payette is going to be renamed after a constellation. 

 Courtesy Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada

The Ottawa French Catholic school board said it will be changing the name of ecole elementaire publique Julie-Payette because of allegations the former governor general created a toxic work environment. 

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) ran consultations to form a working group on the issue, according to a press release. The release said this group submitted a survey to the school community in March. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.