The Ottawa French Catholic school board said it will be changing the name of ecole elementaire publique Julie-Payette because of allegations the former governor general created a toxic work environment.
The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) ran consultations to form a working group on the issue, according to a press release. The release said this group submitted a survey to the school community in March.
Based on the results of the survey, the school will bear the name ecole elementaire publique Grande-ourse effective next school year.
The release went on to say the name is in line with the continuity of the mission of the school, which will continue to attach importance to science, technology, sports, and arts.
Grande-ourse means Big Dipper in French — the constellation in the northern celestial hemisphere. Some indigenous people in Canada say the position of the Big Dipper in the sky serves to mark the beginning of the fall.
The release continued by saying Grande-ourse is a name which harmonizes with the preschool and extracurricular centre L'Etoile filante, which means shooting star in French. Those names refer to astronomy.
It said the star is a symbol of success in all spheres such as the aim of academic, sporting, or artistic excellence valued by the school.
The school is located on Anishinaabe land. The Anishinaabe people are represented by the bear — a mostly peaceful animal.
The release concluded by saying the CEPEO’s teams will be working with the school community to develop a new logo, which will be unveiled in the coming months.
Payette resigned as governor general in 2021 amid reports claiming the investigation into her toxic work environment had been completed — and the findings were damning.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.