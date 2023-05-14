Juno Beach Centre

Juno Beach Centre 

 Courtesy Juno Beach Centre Association

The Juno Beach Centre (JBC) announced its Faces of Canada Today permanent exhibition will be renewed and renovated for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024. 

“Faces of Canada Today will explore how the resilience of Canadian service personnel during and after the Second World War helped transform Canadian society,” said Juno Beach Centre Association Director of Exhibitions Marie Eve Vaillancourt in a press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Sadly, there is still time for the cancerous woke and cancel culture to tear it down.

guest50
guest50

I had to laugh when I read this article.

Anyone who has visited the Juno Beach Center understands that virtually every exhibit/display pays homage to the Liberal Party of Canada.

It literally made me sick endlessly reading how only great Liberal prime ministers/governments accomplished anything in this country.

Our family has visited Normandy several times, but the Juno Beach center only once. There is only so much Liberal greatness one can take. Should anyone visit when the new displays are in place, I'd be interested to know if the trend continues.

