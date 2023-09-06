Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Juno Beach Centre (JBC) said it has “come to our attention that an individual has used her past relationship with the Juno Beach Centre to spread political messaging on this platform contrary to the values established by our founding Veterans.”
“We have blocked and removed the account from our followers,” said the JBC in a Tuesday statement.
“The Juno Beach Centre does not support Tamara Lich or the ‘Freedom Convoy.’”
A brief statement from the Juno Beach Centre regarding recent posts on X (formerly Twitter) mentioning our institution. pic.twitter.com/4iNl8qT0aI
The JBC was referring to Twitter ("X") user Ms. Juno saying in her time working for it and gaining a deep understanding of veterans and their motivations, she has always been perplexed.
“Throughout my years of dedicated work on World War II projects, ensuring our veterans are never forgotten, I found myself shaking my head in disbelief when contemplating how [Adolf] Hitler managed to deceive so many with his twisted ideology,” tweeted Juno.
“It was in those moments, standing in Normandy, France, that I struggled to comprehend how numerous Germans could fall for such Nazi nonsense.”
In all my experiences, from working with Juno's Beach Centre and gaining a deep understanding of veterans and their motivations, I must admit, I've always been perplexed. Throughout my years of dedicated work on World War II projects, ensuring our veterans are never forgotten, I… pic.twitter.com/9hXhx9GvD2
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(9) comments
I’m guessing this centre doesn’t have much for support from veterans, m a veteran, and will now never support this racist centre. My Grandfather fought in world war 2. He is turning over in his grave with disgust as to how Canada has turned against what he and many others fought for. FU Juno Centre, from this veteran.
Juno Beach are cowards...
Another boycott in the works.. i cant believe how so many can denounce the fight for freedom and approve of the corruption.
I guess the Juno Beach Centre now support fascism instead of freedom
Certainly looks like it. Sad.
Juno Beach Centre, the beach which Canadians are famous for in the liberation of France from Hitler is now distancing themselves from a movement that sought to liberate Canada from the tyranny of Trudeau.
Noted.
It seems to me that the Juno Beach Centre is distancing which is supposedly a veterans organization is distancing itself from someone and a group that was fighting for the rights of Canadians. Just like veterans did during all those wars, fighting for the rights of others. The Juno Beach Centre should also be continuing that fight against Trudeau and others who want to restrict the rights of Canadians.
100% agree!
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.