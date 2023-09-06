Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich said the Canadian truckers need people's support. 

 Courtesy Rubin Report/Twitter

The Juno Beach Centre (JBC) said it has “come to our attention that an individual has used her past relationship with the Juno Beach Centre to spread political messaging on this platform contrary to the values established by our founding Veterans.” 

“We have blocked and removed the account from our followers,” said the JBC in a Tuesday statement. 

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m guessing this centre doesn’t have much for support from veterans, m a veteran, and will now never support this racist centre. My Grandfather fought in world war 2. He is turning over in his grave with disgust as to how Canada has turned against what he and many others fought for. FU Juno Centre, from this veteran.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Juno Beach are cowards...

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Another boycott in the works.. i cant believe how so many can denounce the fight for freedom and approve of the corruption.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I guess the Juno Beach Centre now support fascism instead of freedom

Amy08
Amy08

Certainly looks like it. Sad.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Juno Beach Centre, the beach which Canadians are famous for in the liberation of France from Hitler is now distancing themselves from a movement that sought to liberate Canada from the tyranny of Trudeau.

Noted.

rianc
rianc

It seems to me that the Juno Beach Centre is distancing which is supposedly a veterans organization is distancing itself from someone and a group that was fighting for the rights of Canadians. Just like veterans did during all those wars, fighting for the rights of others. The Juno Beach Centre should also be continuing that fight against Trudeau and others who want to restrict the rights of Canadians.

debramalyk
debramalyk

100% agree!

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

