One federal department suspended several employees without pay under its vaccine mandate, even though virtually its entire workforce, 99%, had a COVID-19 shot, according an internal audit.

Cabinet has yet to disclose the total number of staff targeted under the now-disbanded vaccine mandate, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

It doesn’t stimulate your own immune system so therefore is NOT a vaccine. You are not immunized. It’s an injection. IMO a money making poison for “the corporations” that leftists claim to hate.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Environment Canada is certainly not staffed by intellectuals . . . but you might call them sheep . . . lol

The VAXED folks might be interested in the latest news out of Germany . . .

"Following Data from Health Insurance Shows 4 Times Increase in Sudden Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts

Since the beginning of the corona vaccination, there have been drastic changes in the number of diseases and deaths in the population. This is based on data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which Martin Sichert was able to evaluate exclusively together with data expert Tom Lausen and which will be presented at the press conference."

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is a lawless terrorist state run by a corrupt cabal of globalist criminals

Our “justice” system is worthless and corrupt to the core

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

The law in Canada matters not.

The moment which Trudeau attempted to intervene in the SNC Lavalin deal (an instance that Canadians are actually aware of - there are likely others) is the moment that Canada became a lawless society.

It turns out that in a democracy, elections matter. And, the character of those whom we elect also matters.

Trudeau's character would fit inside a thimble and rattle around in it.

Now, Canada is no longer a democracy, for the elected members do not represent the people and we have become a country of "minority rules."

Goose
Goose

Please push for the Government of AB numbers.

