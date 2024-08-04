‘JUST A KID FROM WINNIPEG’: Canadian triathlete explains what made him vomit 10 times after Seine swim

Three-time Olympian Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk, 29-years-old and from Winnipeg, MB, has come clean about what made him vehemently vomit after the triathlon Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mislawchuck didn’t mention the swim in the questionable river — instead he compared the European heat to the cool of Canada. Besides, following his third Olympic competition, the Canadian athlete was focused on whether he gave it his all, not the toxicity levels in the Seine. “I vomited 10 times after the race … it got hot in the last laps,” Mislawchuck told Triathlon Magazine.“I’m just a kid from Winnipeg, well, specifically Oak Bluff, where it’s –50C in the winter, and I’m here at the Summer Olympics.”“For me, whether I was fourth or 55th it doesn’t really matter. I tried to win a medal and I went out there and was basically in third place with the two French guys for five and a half or 6 km.” .He reflected on the 2021 Tokyo Games, where he competed with an injury and “there was a lot of ‘what ifs.’”“I have no ‘what ifs’ on the day (of the race), I went for it, it was absolutely everything,” said Mislawchuck. “I came fourth at the Manitoba Games, I couldn’t even get on the podium there. Fifteen years later, I’m fighting for a medal at the Olympics. For me, I did everything I could over the last three years. I came back from an Achilles tear, concussion, crashes. You name it, I’ve had it in the last three years. I got to the start line healthy and gave it my all, I’m proud of the effort. You want more, but that’s all I had.”