News

‘JUST A KID FROM WINNIPEG’: Canadian triathlete explains what made him vomit 10 times after Seine swim

Three-time Olympian Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk
Three-time Olympian Canadian Tyler MislawchukWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
2024 Paris Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympic triathlon race
Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk
Three-time Olympian
Seine swim
Winnipeg, MB

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news