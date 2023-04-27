Tiffany Leigh feeds her toddler bugs

Tiffany Leigh feeds her toddler bugs

 Courtesy Instagram

Tiffany Leigh is a food writer in Toronto who expanded her menu to include insects.

The Daily Mail reports Leigh first ate insects during a visit to Asia, downing a variety of creepy crawlers, from tarantula legs to scorpion on a stick, saying she loved how the critters were incorporated into local dishes to enhance their textural appeal.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.