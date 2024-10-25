JUST IN: Elections BC releases riding-by-riding breakdown of additional votes ahead of final count

Elections BC has released a riding-by-riding breakdown of where additional votes came in ahead of final count.Over 66,000 new ballots are set to be tabulated this weekend.According to Elections BC, the total number of additional ballots is 66,076. Of those, 45,538 are mail-in and assisted telephone votes, and 22,536 are special and absentee ballots.When the initial count was completed, the BC NDP won the ridings of Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey Centre by 23 and 96 votes, respectively. Elections BC data shows that there are 681 new votes to be counted in the former and 476 in the latter. Whether they hold on to those seats or lose them to the BC Conservatives remains to be seen.More to come...