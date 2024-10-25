News

JUST IN: Poland arrests four people involved in alleged attempt to send 'camouflaged explosives' to Canada, US

Additional suspects are still being sought with the help of other European nations.
Prokuratura Krajowa
Prokuratura KrajowaScreenshot: Google Maps
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
United States
Poland
European
camouflaged explosives

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news