JUST IN: Poland arrests four people involved in alleged attempt to send 'camouflaged explosives' to Canada, US

Authorities in Poland have arrested four people in connection with an alleged plot to send parcels containing "camouflaged explosives" to Canada and the United States.Additional suspects are still being sought with the help of other European nations.According to the National Prosecutor's Office, an investigation was launched on August 5, 2024 by the Poland's Internal Security Agency and Civil Aviation Authority. "The group's activities," they agencies said in a press release, "consisted of sabotage and diversion related to sending parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials via courier companies to European Union countries and Great Britain, which spontaneously ignited or detonated during land and air transport."It was noted that the suspects' goal was "also to test the transfer channel for such parcels, which were ultimately to be sent to the United States of America and Canada."