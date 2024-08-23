JUST IN: Prince George RCMP make biggest drug bust in city's history

Prince George RCMP have revealed that a recent drug bust was the biggest in the city's history.Nearly 40 kg of illicit substances were recovered, including what was believed to be fentanyl..In a press release, the department explained that on Wednesday, Mounties responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a home on the 4400 block of 5th Ave. A "large number" of counterfeit cigarettes were spotted, prompting further investigation.A search warrant was quickly obtained and executed, resulting in the discovery of the drug stash. The haul included suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as over 11 kg of cannabis and 11 kg of "an apparent cutting agent."Around 120,000 counterfeit cigarettes were also seized, along with over $500,000 in cash."We would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of our police officers, which led to this unprecedented drug seizure," Prince George RCMP Detachment Commander Insp. Darin Rappel said."It is obvious we can no longer ignore the effects of the BC Gang Conflict in Prince George."He noted that the bust was "a clear indication that more than our local drug traffickers are using Prince George as a base of operations," and made it clear that the force "will be increasing our enforcement efforts in this area, to reflect these developments."Gratitude was also extended to the citizens who placed the original break-and-enter call to authorities, without which the bust may not have happened. The RCMP encouraged everyone to "keep an eye out in their neighbourhoods and report all suspicious activity."