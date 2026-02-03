'JUST VISITING': Carney and Poilievre trade barbs over time spent in Canada

TORONTO — An exchange in the House of Commons on Tuesday underscored the growing focus on travel and presence in Canadian politics, as Prime Minister Mark Carney and Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre traded pointed remarks.During a brief back-and-forth, Carney said, “I recognize that the Leader of the Opposition is just visiting his riding.” Poilievre immediately replied, “I recognize that the Prime Minister is just visiting Canada,” prompting audible reactions from MPs in the chamber.The exchange reflects a recurring opposition critique centred on Carney’s frequent international travel since taking office. Conservatives have argued that the prime minister’s regular trips abroad raise questions about his availability within Canada, particularly amid ongoing concerns about affordability and economic stability..Government MPs have defended Carney’s travel schedule as part of the prime minister’s responsibilities, citing the importance of international meetings related to trade, investment, and diplomacy. They have also noted that opposition leaders routinely spend time outside Ottawa for constituency and regional engagements.Neither leader expanded on the remarks after the exchange, which concluded as the House moved on to other business. The brief comments nonetheless captured a broader political dynamic, with both sides seeking to frame the other as spending limited time where Canadians most expect their leaders to be.