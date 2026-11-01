Justice Centre calls for sweeping BC reforms to protect free speech, property rights and parental authority

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is calling on British Columbia's new government to overhaul laws governing free speech, private property, health care and parental rights, warning that existing legislation gives government and regulatory bodies too much power over citizens.In a new report titled Restoring freedom in British Columbia, the constitutional rights organization outlines 10 recommendations aimed at strengthening individual freedoms and limiting government interference.The proposals include repealing controversial legislation affecting indigenous land claims, protecting professionals from disciplinary action over personal opinions and expanding private health care options.The Justice Centre says the recommendations provide a roadmap for legislators to strengthen constitutional protections and government accountability.One of the report's priorities is repealing Section 7 of BC's Human Rights Code, which allows human rights complaints involving publications considered discriminatory.The organization argues the provision threatens freedom of expression and should be eliminated.It also wants legislation preventing professional regulatory bodies from disciplining members for opinions expressed outside their workplaces, except in narrowly defined circumstances.The report cites the case of former BC nurse Amy Hamm, whose nursing licence was suspended following disciplinary proceedings over her public comments opposing gender ideology.Hamm was also ordered to pay $93,639.80 in costs.The Justice Centre argues professional regulators should not have broad authority to punish members for expressing personal views on controversial social issues.Property rights are another major focus of the report..The organization is urging the province to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and Section 8.1 of the Interpretation Act, arguing the legislation creates uncertainty surrounding private property ownership.The report points to the Cowichan Tribes court decision involving approximately 800 acres of land in Richmond.The Justice Centre says the ruling raises concerns about the security of privately held land titles and the potential implications for property owners elsewhere in the province.The organization also wants the government to repeal unexplained wealth order provisions under the Civil Forfeiture Act.It argues civil forfeiture laws allow authorities to seize property without first obtaining a criminal conviction or even laying criminal charges.The report recommends stronger protections against compelled self-incrimination and greater safeguards for property owners facing government seizure proceedings.Labour relations and parental authority are also targeted for reform.The Justice Centre wants unionized workers to have the right to hire their own lawyers and pursue grievances at their own expense when serious disagreements with union representatives prevent them from receiving meaningful representation.In education, the organization is calling for sexual orientation and gender identity content to be removed from public school curricula.It argues parents should have greater authority over decisions affecting their children's upbringing and education.Health care reforms form another central part of the report..The Justice Centre recommends allowing British Columbians to purchase additional private insurance and pay privately for medically necessary services.It also wants physicians to be permitted to practise in both publicly funded and privately funded health care systems.The organization argues these changes would provide patients with more treatment options and greater control over their medical decisions.The report also calls for repealing BC's Health Professions and Occupations Act, raising concerns about government-appointed regulatory boards and provisions addressing false or misleading health information.The Justice Centre says those measures could undermine independent medical judgment and discourage open debate among health professionals.Government transparency is another priority.The organization wants changes to access-to-information legislation that would prevent public bodies from disregarding certain requests for government records.It is also calling for public consultation before governments remove historical monuments or rename public places.Justice Centre president John Carpay said changing governments is not enough to guarantee constitutional freedoms.“An election can change who exercises government power. Protecting freedom requires examining the power itself,” Carpay said.“This report gives legislators practical proposals for placing individual rights and government accountability at the centre of their work.”The Justice Centre is encouraging MLAs and British Columbians to review the recommendations and push for legislative changes.The report represents a broad effort by the organization to reduce government authority over individual decisions, professional conduct, private property and access to medical care.The proposals would require significant changes to existing provincial legislation, including laws governing human rights, indigenous rights, health care and professional regulation.