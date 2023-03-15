Regina-Saskatchewan anti-lockdown protest

Anti-lockdown protestors in Regina, SK (Image Credit: Mr. YXE/Twitter)

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced it's appealing the Court of King’s Bench convictions of anti-lockdown protestors for violating the 10- and 30-person outdoor gathering limits in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

At the Court of Appeal on March 3, the JCCF filed written submissions challenging the constitutionality of the outdoor gathering limits.

BLM Protest
Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Saqib Shahab

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

