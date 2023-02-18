Freedom Convoy

The protest organizers said the Freedom Convoy in downtown Ottawa, seen Feb. 14, has succeeded in getting Canadians' attention, but also is losing their support, a poll suggests.

 Courtesy CBC

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said it was disappointed in the report from the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) about the Freedom Convoy.  

“In our view, the threshold set out in the Emergencies Act was clearly not met,” said JCCF lawyer Rob Kittredge in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

