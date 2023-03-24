The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has had three charges stayed against anti-lockdown COVID-19 protesters who allegedly violated Saskatchewan’s 10-person outdoor gathering limit, with the court reserving the remaining charges until May 25.
On May 15, 2021, the Regina Police Service (RPS) watched a group of people protesting in violation of the Saskatchewan Public Health Orders regarding COVID-19.
Saskatchewan prohibited public outdoor gatherings with more than 10 people at that time, including protests.
At the same time in Saskatchewan, they allowed at least 30 or more people for public indoor gatherings, with no limits on bars, restaurants, and retail stores.
The JCCF filed a constitutional challenge against the outdoor protest restrictions on April 7, 2021.
On May 4, 2021, Saskatchewan announced it would increase public outdoor gathering limits to 150 people by the end of May 2021.
The RPS charged 13 alleged protestors at Victoria Park, according to its May 16, 2021, press release.
The 13 alleged protestors had their trial from March 20-23, 2023, in Regina.
At the trial, the RPS said there were around 32 protestors on Victoria Park's sidewalk on the afternoon of May 15, 2021.
The Crown stayed the charges for three of the alleged protestors after examining the police witness, with the trial adjourning pending additional Charter and legal arguments.
On May 23, 2023, the court will rule on the remaining charges connected to the May 15th protest and two other anti-lockdown protests at Victoria Park prior to the May 15th protest.
The constitutional challenge of the 10 and 30-person limits on outdoor protesting is heading to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, with no date set.
“It is heartening to see that three individuals charged for exercising their constitutional right to protest are no longer facing thousands of dollars in fines for doing so,” said Marty Moore, a constitutional lawyer involved in the case.
“The Regina Police Service, including its chief, violated an identical 10-person gathering limit to participate with hundreds of others in BLM protests. The actions of Regina Police call into question whether these charges were imposed, not because of a health risk, but because of government opposition to the protestors’ views.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Its a step but nowhere close to dropping charges and a puplic apology. That would take admitting wrong and they are to childish to do that.
