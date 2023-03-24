Regina-Saskatchewan anti-lockdown protest
By Derek Fildebrandt

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has had three charges stayed against anti-lockdown COVID-19 protesters who allegedly violated Saskatchewan’s 10-person outdoor gathering limit, with the court reserving the remaining charges until May 25.

Regina Police Car

On May 15, 2021, the Regina Police Service (RPS) watched a group of people protesting in violation of the Saskatchewan Public Health Orders regarding COVID-19.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Its a step but nowhere close to dropping charges and a puplic apology. That would take admitting wrong and they are to childish to do that.

