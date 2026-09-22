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Justice Centre launches campaign to repeal Western Canada human rights speech provisions

Justice Centre launches campaign to repeal western Canada human rights speech provisions
Justice Centre launches campaign to repeal western Canada human rights speech provisionsJCCF
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John Carpay
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Barry Neufeld
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Benita Pedersen
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