Justice Centre launches campaign to repeal western Canada human rights speech provisions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is calling on four Western provinces to repeal sections of their human rights laws that regulate certain forms of public expression.The organization announced a campaign targeting provisions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba that it says give human rights commissions and tribunals too much authority over opinions expressed on political, moral and social issues.The campaign specifically targets Section 7 of British Columbia's Human Rights Code, Section 3 of Alberta's Human Rights Act, Section 14(1)(b) of The Saskatchewan Human Rights Code, 2018 and Section 18 of Manitoba's The Human Rights Code.The Justice Centre said it supports human rights legislation that protects people against discrimination in areas including employment, housing, services, contracts and education.However, it argues provisions regulating publications or other forms of expression can subject Canadians to complaints, investigations, hearings, legal expenses and financial penalties over public statements.“Human rights commissions were built to stop people being denied a job, a home, or a service because of who they are,” said Justice Centre president John Carpay. “That work still matters. What they were not built to do is sit in judgment of public argument.”The organization pointed to several recent human rights cases as examples of why it wants the laws changed.In Alberta, Benita Pedersen faces proceedings before the Alberta Human Rights Commission over a flyer opposing a proposed rainbow crosswalk in Westlock.Alberta business owner Karen Richert also faces a human rights complaint concerning comments she posted online about a “family-friendly” drag show.The Justice Centre also cited a February 2026 British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal decision involving former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld.The tribunal ordered Neufeld to pay a combined $750,000 to complainants following a case involving statements he made about sexual orientation and gender identity policies in schools..The Justice Centre characterizes the case as punishment for Neufeld's criticism of what it calls “gender ideology” being imposed on children.The organization says Saskatchewan and Manitoba have similar statutory provisions that should also be repealed.The campaign follows the Justice Centre's May release of Speech on trial: Censorship by human rights commissions, a report examining cases in which human rights legislation has been applied to expression rather than allegations of discriminatory treatment involving employment, housing or services.As part of its latest campaign, the organization has created an online tool allowing residents of the four provinces to send prepared letters to their respective governments calling for legislative changes.Users select their province, review a letter tailored to that jurisdiction's human rights legislation and can send it to the minister responsible.“Keep the law aimed at discriminatory conduct,” Carpay said. “Leave debate and opinion, even sometimes unpopular opinion, outside the complaint process.”