Justice Centre launches campaign to stop ideological overreach in professions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has launched a national campaign urging provinces to prevent professional regulators from imposing political ideology on doctors, teachers, lawyers, and other professionals who serve the public.The Alberta government introduced such legislation last week.The Calgary-based organization said regulators across Canada are increasingly prioritizing political or ideological content in mandatory courses, codes of ethics, and continuing education, rather than focusing on competence and ethical standards. Professionals have faced investigations and discipline not for misconduct, but for expressing personal views or declining to endorse political positions.To mobilize Canadians, the Justice Centre has created an online tool that allows users to send a ready-made letter directly to their provincial representatives. .The letter calls for three legislative changes: prohibiting regulators from pursuing political objectives, banning them from monitoring or controlling members’ speech, and preventing ideological content from being embedded into definitions of competence and ethics.Alberta has emerged as the first province to take concrete action. Its proposed Regulated Professions Amendment Act is designed to stop regulators from compelling speech, advancing political agendas, or imposing ideology under the guise of professional standards.The Justice Centre encouraged Canadians to visit its website to participate in the campaign and protect the independence of regulated professionals nationwide.