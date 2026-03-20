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Justice Centre launches national petition against Bill C-22 over surveillance concerns

Gary Anandasangaree speaking in parliament on Wednesday
Gary Anandasangaree speaking in parliament on WednesdayScreenshot:CPAC
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Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Gary Anandasangaree
Bill C-22

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