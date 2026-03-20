Justice Centre launches national petition against Bill C-22 over surveillance concerns

A constitutional rights group is mobilizing opposition to the federal government’s latest surveillance legislation, launching a national petition urging MPs to defeat Bill C-22 over concerns it would dramatically expand state access to Canadians’ personal data.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced the campaign following the introduction of the legislation by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on March 12. The bill, formally titled the Bill C-22, proposes new powers allowing government and law enforcement to compel electronic service providers to hand over user data.Under the proposed law, companies such as Google, Meta, Rogers Communications, Telus and Bell Canada could be required to build systems capable of collecting and organizing user information for authorities, install access tools, and retain data for up to one year.The legislation would also allow certain orders to be issued in secret while lowering the legal threshold required for authorities to obtain access to personal information, according to critics.The Justice Centre argues the bill represents a continuation of earlier efforts to expand lawful access powers, pointing to similarities with provisions previously proposed in the stalled Bill C-2. Those measures faced backlash from civil liberties advocates and members of the public.In its petition, the organization warns Bill C-22 reflects a broader federal push toward increased oversight of digital activity, citing ongoing discussions around cybersecurity, border controls, digital identity systems and even a potential central bank digital currency.The group is calling on all Members of Parliament to vote against the legislation when it comes before the House of Commons, framing the issue as a test of privacy rights and government overreach in the digital age.